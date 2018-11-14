FOUR DOWNS
1 Handling the moment
Tulane has not played in a game this significant since its 12-0 season in 1998, so it is unclear how the Green Wave will handle the spotlight as it tries to get closer to winning the AAC West. Coach Willie Fritz said he wanted to make sure not to overprepare and give his players more than they could handle on a short week. One of his biggest strengths is staying on an even keel regardless of the situation. If his players feed of him, they should be fine.
2 Containing King
Houston quarterback D’Eriq King can make excellent defensive players look silly with his speed and agility when he takes off downfield. He is an effective passer, too, as his pair of five touchdown games this season prove, but the Tulane defense wants to force him to win with his arm rather than his feet. He is a converted 5-foot-11 wide receiver. The Wave would love to keep him in the pocket and take its chances that it can cover better than he will throw.
3 Maximizing opportunities
Controlling the clock and keeping Houston’s prolific offense off the field sound wonderful in principle, but the reality is the Cougars have scored repeatedly on everyone they have faced. As well as Tulane’s defense has played recently, Houston averages 47.8 points (the fourth-best total in the country) and has scored at least 41 in nine of 10 games and 31 in the exception. The Wave needs to be aggressive offensively and score touchdowns every time it has a legitimate chance.
4 Be physical
Hey, that’s important in every football game at every level, but let’s face it: rarely has Tulane been in a position to whip an opponent of Houston’s caliber at the line of scrimmage. The Wave may be able to do it this time. The defensive line is deep and talented even without stellar OLB Patrick Johnson, who will miss the first half because of a targeting suspension. The offensive line gets to face an injury-depleted, reeling defense that will not have All-World tackle Ed Oliver.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Tulane 38, Houston 31
Maybe the moment will be too big for the Wave, which is not used to games with championship implications. Maybe Houston’s dazzling offense will be too much for even an improved, confident defense to handle. King is talented enough to torch anyone. But these appear to be two teams heading in opposite directions. Tulane scored 40 and 41 points against Memphis and South Florida, which boasted the two best offenses it has faced in league play. Why can’t the Wave approach those numbers against Houston, which has given up 104 points while losing two in a row?