TULSA, Okla. — Tulane's quarterback change to Justin McMillan from Jonathan Banks was done both out of necessity and the Green Wave's need for a change.
Regardless of the reason, McMillan came through with enough big plays, including the game-winner, to make the change a success Saturday night as Tulane rallied past Tulsa 24-17.
McMillan’s 39-yard touchdown run on third-and-1 with 3:46 remaining proved to be the dagger. The touchdown broke a 17-17 deadlock.
Tulane coach Willie Fritz was excited and relieved about the outcome after suffering through tough losses this season. He was pleased with McMillan’s play.
“First, Jonathan is injured, so he couldn‘t play tonight. We were going to go ahead and do it anyway,” Fritz said of the quarterback change. “We needed a spark.”
McMillan didn’t put up staggering numbers. But he did guide Tulane back from deficits of 10-0 in the second quarter and 17-7 in the third quarter.
His completed 10 of 19 passes for 92 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns, and he added 75 yards rushing and a two touchdowns on eight carries. McMillan also did a good job of avoiding the rush, which was heavy at times, coming away without getting sacked for the entire game.
“That’s the first game he’s started since high school,” Fritz said of McMillan. “I thought he showed a tremendous amount of poise. There are probably two or three throws he would like to have back. One down on the goal line and also one a little high for 4 or 5 yards.
“Otherwise, I thought he directed and managed the game well. He hasn’t really been in an offense that highlight the quarterback as a runner, and he had a couple of big runs for us tonight.”
Banks was the quarterback last year and excelled against Tulsa when the Green Wave lit up Tulsa’s defense in a 63-28 win in New Orleans.
McMillan, the LSU graduate transfer, also benefited from a running game that gained 312 yards on 55 carries. Besides his own yards, Corey Dauphine rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries, including a 51-yarder, and Daruis Bradwell gained 76 yards on 12 carries, including a 40-yarder.
Fritz was especially complimentary of Tulsa and defensive coordinator Bill Young, who is in his second stint at Tulsa after starting his coaching tenure there in 1980.
After leaving in 1985, Young came back in 2015 under head coach Philip Montgomery after stops at Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Arizona State, and Oklahoma State.
“We rushed for 300 yards and that is hard to do against anybody,” Fritz said. “They have been playing very good defense lately. Coach Young is one of the top defensive coordinators in college football the last 30 years. He has changed what his is doing and is running a different defense. It has been very effective and a unique defense. I though our guys did a pretty good job blocking the correct people.”