The play of freshman point guard Erin Gutierrez was a big development in Tulane's women's basketball team's big win against Central Florida on Wednesday night.
Gutierrez had 10 assists and just two turnovers in 35 minutes and seemed to walk through the Knights' pressing defense when she wasn't guiding the Green Wave through a more methodical breaking of the press.
“Erin did a super job against the press,” coach Lisa Stockton said.
The Green Wave had lost six of its previous seven games. Now, it has a chance to win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 12 when it plays Memphis on Saturday at Fogelman Arena. Before Wednesday, Tulane's last win was at Memphis on Jan. 30.
Stockton and Tulane's players say the win against UCF, which came in at 9-1 in the American Athletic Conference, has them believing they can get some momentum going the rest of the way. Gutierrez looks poised to contribute, whether she starts or backs up Kaila Anderson.
“I definitely have learned a lot through coach Stockton and practicing,” said Gutierrez, who is from Pembroke Pines, Florida. “At this level, it's not easy, so it's important that you're a sponge and you grow every single day.”
CHANGING LINEUP: Against UCF, Tulane went with a small lineup of 6-foot power forward Krystal Freeman at center, 6-foot small forward Sierra Cheatham at power forward, 5-9 guard Tatyana Lofton at small forward, 5-7 Kayla Manuirirangi at her normal shooting guard and Gutierrez at point guard.
“I liked the way we were moving the ball,” Stockton said. “I thought everybody was a scoring threat, and we were able to attack.”
Stockton went small to get more quickness, athleticism and scoring in the lineup. However, it appears she won't go with it the rest of the season.
“I think each (opponent) gives you different challenges,” she said. “I definitely felt like (the small lineup) was the right thing for this one. Some people have two big 6-3 post players, and (a small lineup) is sometimes harder to do.”
Although there was a different starting lineup, 10 players played in the game.
In the 62-61 overtime win in the first meeting at Memphis, 6-2 center Harlyn Wyatt started at center and Dynah Jones, 5-9, started at shooting guard. Lofton and Gutierrez came off the bench.
SHOT OF CONFIDENCE: The arena and Tulane's bench erupted when Cheatham sank an 18-footer with 2:37 left against UCF. It gave the Wave a 57-50 lead and prompted a Knights timeout.
It was the only field goal in the game for Cheatham, who before her recent struggles was a 40 percent 3-point shooter. In her past eight games, however, she'd shot 9 for 40 (22.2 percent) on 3-point tries. Perhaps the answer to her shooting woes for now is to step inside the arc.