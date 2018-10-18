FOUR DOWNS
1. Revenge factor
It was 339 days ago that Tulane’s 2017 season came to an infuriating end when the referees ruled Jonathan Banks an inch short of the end zone on the final play against SMU. The Green Wave has been stewing about the call that deprived it of a bowl bid ever since then and wants to take out all of its frustrations on the Mustangs on what promises to be an emotional day.
2. Similar seasons
Tulane and SMU are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the American Athletic Conference after playing brutal schedules. Tulane’s first five FBS opponents have a combined record of 26-7 while SMU’s are 23-9. Both teams are using two quarterbacks with different skill sets and have not revealed who will play when on Saturday. Tulane’s Darnell Mooney leads the AAC in receiving (90.7 yards per game) while SMU’s James Proche is second (87.7). This should be fun.
3. Comfort zone
Tulane is the only FBS team that has kept its entire staff intact since the start of 2016, with Willie Fritz and company in their third year together. SMU did not keep any assistant after Chad Morris left for Arkansas at the end of 2017, so new coach Sonny Dykes and his staff have zero institutional knowledge. Advantage: Tulane, but the Green Wave has to make that experience count on the field.
4. Return game
Tulane freshman Amare Jones set up two touchdowns against with kickoff returns of 69 and 51 yards and could be primed for another huge day. SMU allowed kickoff returns for touchdowns by North Texas and Houston Baptist. The Mustangs rank fourth nationally in kickoff returns themselves, scoring once, but 14 of Zach Block’s kickoffs have gone for touchbacks for Tulane while SMU has produced just six touchbacks on 23 kickoffs.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Everything. Tulane needs to win to keep its season relevant. A victory would move the Wave back within a game of .500 overall and into sole possession of second place in the AAC West, or, if Houston loses at Navy, a tie for first. The difference between that position and 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference is gargantuan. Add the revenge factor after having their souls ripped out in the controversial ending to last year’s finale, and this is one the players and coaches want more than any other.
KEY MATCHUP
Tulane’s defense versus SMU quarterbacks. Darrell Henderson of Memphis, the nation’s leading rusher, got next to nothing in the Wave’s last home game, so the Mustangs’ running backs are unlikely to do more. If the defense can keep freshman quarterback William Brown from hurting it with his feet and junior Ben Hicks from hurting it with his arm, Tulane will avenge last season’s excruciating loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SMU: Proche (526 yards) is not quite as prolific as last year’s 1,000-yard receiving tandem of Trey Quinn and Courtland Sutton, but he is the Mustangs’ most dangerous threat. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass against the Wave in 2017 and will test a secondary that has given up some big plays.
Tulane: After catching virtually everything he touched for more than two years, receiver Darnell Mooney has dropped five passes in the past three weeks. Look for a resurgence against SMU, which he torched for 168 yards and two touchdowns on six catches a year ago.
FACTS AND FIGURES
Tulane leads the series 13-11 but SMU has won the past three and six of the past seven. The Mustangs rallied from a 31-21 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 35-31 in 2016 at Yulman Stadium. … Tulane is 11 for 11 in the red zone with nine touchdowns and two field goals, making it one of eight teams that has scored every time in reached the 20-yard line, but the Wave is third-to-last nationally in number of red zone possessions. … SMU has one player from New Orleans — freshman receiver Jared Miles of McDonogh 35 (two catches). Junior starting cornerback Robert Hayes went to Salmen in Slidell. … Neither Tulane nor SMU has finished better than .500 in the AAC.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
6-3: Tulane’s record at home in the past two years
1-7: SMU’s record on the road in the past two years
33: number of Tulane plays that have gained 20 or more yards
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Tulane 31, SMU 24
Tulane has been much better at home than on the road and has been pointing to this date since the schedule was announced. Revenge is overrated as a factor in winning, but the Wave will be full of energy coming off an open date. While both teams have their issues, SMU has the instability of a new coaching staff and Tulane’s defense is improving rapidly.