Tulane’s coaching staff decided to go with Jonathan Banks all the way against SMU after benching him for Justin McMillan two weeks ago at Cincinnati.
The decision paid off for one half, but it all went wrong in the fourth quarter as Banks and the players around him made a series of crucial mistakes in the Green Wave’s excruciating 27-23 loss Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
After powering his way into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown that gave the Wave a 23-14 lead, Banks lost two fumbles on sacks and misfired twice on third down. Tulane failed to move the chains on three consecutive possessions and imploded down the stretch.
“At halftime, he really had played pretty well,” coach Willie Fritz said of Banks. “A lot of it (mistakes) were some other guys, so we went with him. I didn’t think it would be fair to try to put Justin in their late in the ball game. A lot of guys just didn’t play real well.”
Banks finished 14 of 22 for 153 yards and added 34 yards rushing on 18 carries, but he committed three turnovers in a disjointed offensive effort.
Even when Banks made a huge play, it did not count. With Tulane protecting a 23-21 lead, he raced 48 yards on a planned draw to get inside the SMU 20, but it was nullified by a holding penalty on wide receiver Terren Encalade.
The Wave did not pick up another first down until desperation time in the final minute, when Banks completed back-to-back passes to move the ball to midfield. On the next snap, he had the ball stripped under pressure, and SMU’s Jake Hall fell on it at the Tulane 46, sealing the Mustangs’ victory.
SMU won despite punting the ball back to the Tulane offense twice in the final 4:40.
“We needed to grind out some first downs and we just couldn’t do it,” Fritz said. “They did a good job defensively of stopping us. We had a hard time running the ball. They got up and pressed us and we had a hard time getting open and didn’t have great protection at times either. There’s a lot of areas to look at it on it.”
The offensive line failed to open holes against a team that had given up 194.8 yards rushing per game. Tulane finished with 168 yards rushing but averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, and 72 of those yards came in the first quarter.
“We just have to go out there and execute, and we just didn’t do our jobs,” senior guard John Leglue said. “We practiced it during the week, and the offensive line has to do what the coaches teach us.”
The breakdowns put too much pressure on the Tulane defense, which stopped SMU twice late to preserve the 2-point lead but could not do it a third time, allowing the go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 left.