FIVE QUESTIONS FOR THE LEAGUE
1. Can any team match what Central Florida did last year?
The Knights created plenty of buzz for the AAC by going undefeated, beating Southeastern Conference champion Auburn in the Peach Bowl and finishing sixth in the final Associated Press poll. Attracting the same type of attention this year is a long shot. UCF, a league-high 42nd in Phil Steele’s preseason power poll, lost coach Scott Frost to Nebraska. Conference runner-up Memphis and South Florida, ranked 21st in the final AP poll, lost prolific quarterbacks.
2. Is the AAC any closer to its motto of a Power Six league?
No. Commissioner Mike Aresco has done a tremendous job promoting the AAC, but the chasm between the league’s TV deal and that of the Power Five conferences is gargantuan. The AAC’s ESPN contract, which runs through the 2019 season, is worth just more than $20 million per year and pales in comparison to Power-Five contracts that pay in the hundreds of millions annually. The only thing the AAC can do is win and hope its product becomes more valuable.
3. So if no one goes undefeated, will it be a down year for the league as a whole?
Not likely. The AAC is the only conference that returns its offensive player of the year (UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton), defensive player of the year (Houston tackle Ed Oliver) and special teams player of the year (Memphis kick returner Tony Pollard). Even if no national power emerges, the AAC will remain by far the best of the Group of Five conferences.
4. What happened to East Carolina?
The Pirates boast the biggest fan base in the conference, but third-year coach Scott Montgomery is entering a make-or-break season following back-to-back 3-9 records after the strange firing of Ruffin McNeil at the end of 2015. ECU allowed 50 or more points six times last season, three years after beating No. 17 Virginia Tech and hanging 70 points on North Carolina. The Pirates’ tailspin is bad for the league.
5. Who will play in the championship game?
The most likely outcome is a repeat of the UCF-Memphis classic from 2017, when the Knights won 62-55 in double OT. Milton threw for 37 scores and ran for eight more. Arizona State transfer Brady Moore, Memphis’ probable starting quarterback, will benefit from the return of 1000-yard rusher Darrell Henderson. Temple, the 2016 champion, came on strong at the end of 2017 and should challenge UCF in the East.
On Stage: in Newport (Tulane)
Coach: Willie Fritz (third year)
Players: QB Jonathan Banks, WR Terren Encalade, OT John Leglue, CB Donnie Lewis, S Roderic Teamer
The Buzz: Tulane is the only team bringing five players, and all five are All-Conference contending seniors. If Banks realizes the promise he exhibited at the end of 2017, the Green Wave will finish .500 or better in the AAC for the first time.