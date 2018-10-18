If you want to find out what Tulane’s plans are at quarterback this Saturday, you will have to wait until the start of the SMU game.
With no reason to announce how he would divvy up playing time between Jonathan Banks and Justin McMillan in the American Athletic Conference matchup, coach Willie Fritz remained mum after practice on Thursday morning.
“We’ll wait and see,” he said.
Banks has started all six games this season and 15 in a row, but he did not play in the second half of Tulane’s 37-21 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 6. After he and McMillan had two series each at the start of the game, McMillan played all but one set of downs the rest of the way.
McMillan, who transferred from LSU in late August, also replaced Banks near the end of the third quarter of Tulane’s 40-24 victory against Memphis on Sept. 29 when Banks left with leg cramps. McMillan connected with Darnell Mooney for a 51-yard touchdown on his first snap of that game, but he went 11 for 26 at Cincinnati as the Wave (2-4, 1-1 AAC) failed to generate consistent offense.
Banks is 58 of 117 (49.6 percent) for 921 yards with five touchdown passes and one interception, ranking eighth among AAC quarterbacks in pass efficiency. He also has lost three fumbles.
SMU (2-4. 1-1) has a quarterback mystery of its own. Junior Ben Hicks, who had started 27 consecutive games, was benched in favor of freshman William Brown against Navy. Hicks did not play until overtime, when he threw a touchdown pass and winning 2-point conversion.
Brown, a better runner, has started three games in a row, but Hicks has played often in the last two.
Hicks is 48 of 93 for 553 yards. Brown threw for more than half of his season total of 541 yards against Houston Baptist.
“We don't know what to expect at quarterback.” Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said. “They are playing them both. When they get into a true passing situation, Hicks comes in and tries to lead them. We're preparing for both.”
Optimal open date
Tulane’s off week at the midpoint of the season came at the perfect time, allowing hobbling players to get healthy while the Wave still has a chance for a turnaround.
The only player normally on the two-deep depth chart on offense or defense who will be unavailable Saturday is senior defensive end Peter Woullard.
“There were a few guys who might not have been able to play if we had a game last Saturday,” Fritz said. “That was good for them to get healed up.”
Running back Darius Bradwell expects renewed energy on Saturday as Tulane tries to recover from its 2-4 start.
“We had a lot of time to reflect and watch film and everything to prepare for the next six games,” he said. “It's not like we had the bye week 10 games in. Now we know that half is over and we have another half to finish strong.”
Hall of Fame weekend
Tulane will hold its annual Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Glazer Family Club connected to Yulman Stadium, with a cocktail hour preceding it at 5:30.
The Hall of Fame class includes Lynaris Elpheage (2000-02), who is fourth on the school’s all-time interceptions list with 14, and Bill Goss (1963-65), a first-team All-SEC linebacker as a senior.
Other athletes being inducted are two-time All-Conference USA javelin thrower Jelena Jurlina (2002-05), women’s basketball assist leader Ashley Langford (2005-09), and baseball player Steve Riley (1981-84), the school’s career on-base percentage leader (.509).
Tulane also is inducting the entire 2005 baseball team, which won the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles, entered postseason play as the national No. 1 seed and reached the College World Series. The squad tied the school record with 56 wins, with Micah Owings being named Conference USA Player of the Year and coach Rick Jones earning National Coach of the Year honors from Baseball America.
Ken Berthelot, the Voice of the Green Wave from 19850-2001, has been selected for the Billy Slatten Award, given annually to someone who has provided extraordinary service, commitment and support to Tulane and its student-athletes.
All of the Hall of Fame selections will be honored during the football game.