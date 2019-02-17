Freshman outfielder Hudson Haskin scored the tying run in Tulane's win against George Washington on Friday and the winning run against the Colonials on Saturday, both as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning.
On Sunday in his first collegiate start, Haskins slugged a grand slam in an eight-run sixth inning that keyed the Green Wave's 16-6 victory, giving them a season-opening sweep.
“It was just an incredible feeling getting that hit,” said Haskin, who was 0-for-3 before the home run. “I'm usually not emotional about baseball, but I didn't feel anything while I was running the bases. To get a big hit like that in my first start is just incredible.”
Tulane trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth after the Colonials scored two runs on a pivotal play. The Wave led 3-2 with two outs, when George Washington second baseman Noah Levin popped up past third base.
Green Wave third baseman Kody Hoese ran back and tried to make and over-the-shoulder catch that appeared to be in foul territory. Hoese could not hang onto the ball, enabling Colonials catcher Greg Anderberg to score all the way from first base. Levin was ruled to have hit a double. Replays made it difficult to dispute.
Tulane coach Travis Jewett was then ejected from the game for protesting too vehemently. George Washington left fielder Trevor Kuncl followed with a single that scored Levin, giving the Colonials a 4-3 lead.
“That was a tough play for sure,” Haskin said. “It was a tough break for (starting pitcher) Chase (Solesky). But what Coach Jewett talks about is 'How are you going to bounce back?'
“The last two games being in the ninth and the extras (innings), we know we can score these runs. I think that eight-run inning was the accumulation of grinding down their pitchers this weekend. That eight-run inning was just a good feeling to bust that game open.”
Catcher Acy Owen and designated hitter David Bedgood drew one-out walks, two of 10 issued by Colonials pitchers in the game, along with six hit-batsmen. Hoese redeemed himself with a double that scored Owen, and Bedgood scored on Trevor Jensen's sacrifice fly, and Hoese later scored on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.
A hit batsmen and a walk later, the bases were loaded when Haskin came to the plate.
“He threw me a breaking ball in the dirt, then he threw me a fastball high,” Haskin said. “It felt good when it left the bat, but I thought maybe the left fielder might get it.
“We have great guys in that dugout, and we responded. It feels good to be 3-0.”