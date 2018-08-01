Early in the opening 11-on-11 drill during Tulane’s first preseason football practice Wednesday morning, quarterback Jonathan Banks threw a deep ball into traffic.
Graduate-transfer receiver Freddy Canteen came down with it in the end zone.
A little later, Canteen ran a quick slant, shielded a defender from the ball with his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame and made a smooth catch.
It was only one workout, but Canteen’s performance matched his pedigree. After injury-plagued stints at Michigan and Notre Dame, the former 4-star prospect from Elkton, Maryland wants to finish with a flourish at Tulane.
“I definitely feel good,” he said. “This system is great for me. I’m just thanking God I will be able to showcase what I can do.”
Canteen’s presence indicates just how much has evolved with Green Wave football since coach Willie Fritz was hired in December 2015. After deciding to leave Notre Dame, where his initial graduate-transfer season was cut short after three games because of a torn labrum, Canteen visited no other school but Tulane.
While in New Orleans, he felt the scheme was a perfect fit for his skill set despite Fritz’s reputation as a run-first coach.
“They throw the ball,” Canteen said. “The offense is what led me here, and that quarterback (Banks) is a hell of a quarterback.”
If he can stay healthy, the addition of Canteen could be the final piece of the puzzle in Tulane’s transition to a balanced approach that uses the talent on hand. Banks, a senior junior-college transfer, is coming off a torrid finish to 2017, and seven of his top eight receivers are back.
Injuries have slowed Canteen in the past, limiting him to seven career catches despite a 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range. After he caught a touchdown pass against Ohio State as a Michigan freshman in 2014, a shoulder problem sidelined him for six games in 2015 and all of 2016.
Looking for a fresh start at Notre Dame, he went down with the torn labrum.
Reboot No. 2 began when he arrived at Tulane in June.
“He’s a dynamic receiver,” senior safety Rod Teamer said. “He’s physical, he’s tall, he’s long and he’s experienced. Even though he’s new to our team, he’s a veteran. I’ve seen him talk a lot with the younger guys, and that’s something else we need. He’s levelheaded. I’ve been impressed with Freddy.”
So has Banks.
“I trust him,” Banks said. “In the offseason he would call and ask for extra throws, so we gained our chemistry throughout that process.”
Taking Canteen was an easy call for Fritz, who prefers developing his own players and vets transfers carefully. It helped that the first man who recruited Canteen successfully. former Michigan receivers coach Jeff Hecklinski, served as Fritz’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Missouri in 2001 and 2002.
“He (Hecklinski) had nothing but great things to say about (Canteen), so I knew he would fit into the program,” Fritz said. “That’s very important to me, having a guy that will fit in socially and do all the things we require academically.”
Having graduated from Michigan in three years, Canteen can handle demanding classes. His toughest hurdle is not football or academics. It is adjusting to the brutally hot summer weather in New Orleans, something he never experienced in Maryland, Michigan or Indiana.
“That’s really been it,” he said. “The coaching staff here has done a tremendous job of welcoming me in and helping me learn the ropes of Tulane football. I’m very appreciative of what they’ve done for me so far.”
Soft-spoken, Canteen exhibits no outward trait of entitlement you might expect of a former hot-shot recruit who started games at Michigan and Notre Dame. He knows he has one more opportunity to live up to his billing.
“It’s been frustrating, but God takes us all through different journeys,” he said. “I’m happy where I am now. I want to help the team any way I can.”
Lagniappe
Tulane’s other graduate transfer, former South Alabama offensive lineman Noah Fisher, practiced with the first team at left tackle, necessitating three more shifts up front. Keyshawn McLeod moved from the left side to right tackle. John Leglue, who started every game at right tackle a year ago, moved to right guard, displacing Dominique Briggs to right guard. … Fritz said he was pleased with the carry-over from spring to preseason practice. … Unofficially, Tulane’s roster size has expanded to 105, up from the high 90s last year and 87 in 2016, according to Fritz.