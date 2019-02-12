All eyes will be on Tulane’s pitchers this weekend as they try to improve on woeful numbers from the past two years, but the Green Wave’s struggles on the mound overshadowed some positives at the plate.
Although first-team All-American Athletic Conference center fielder and team triple-crown winner Grant Witherspoon (.330, 53 RBIs, 12 home runs) left for the Major League draft, almost every other significant hitter is back from a group that finished in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories. A year older, they expect to put up better numbers, starting Friday in the season opener against George Washington.
“It’s experience and seeing at-bats,” said senior second baseman Jonathon Artigues, one of two returning full-time starters who hit above .300. “Some guys who were able to get their feet wet last year are really making strides and are going to play big roles for us offensively.”
Tulane’s mostly new lineup a year ago improved slightly on the statistics from a veteran-laden group in 2017, batting one percentage point worse (.265 compared to .266) with a higher on-base percentage (.356 to .349) while scoring more runs (337 to 313).
Senior first baseman Trevor Jensen, a junior college transfer last year, batted .306 with nine home runs after a 10-for-49 start. Artigues, a regular for the first time last season, hit .303. Junior third baseman Kody Hoese was not far behind at .291, and senior outfielder Ty Johnson batted .282.
The potential is good enough that redshirt junior Grant Mathews, who had eight consecutive multi-hit games in May while batting better than .500 in that span, is not guaranteed a spot in the lineup. He figures to share time at designated hitter with sophomore David Bedgood, a fellow left-handed batter.
Power hitting, a concern on paper, does not worry Artigues. No returning player other than Jensen had more than five home runs as Tulane dipped to 48 homers from 70 in 2017.
Artigues mentioned Hoese (five home runs) and outfielder Kobi Owen as capable of picking up the slack.
“A lot of people are going to surprise,” Artigues said. “The power’s going to be there. It might be more spread out, but it’s going to be there.”
Back from injury
Third-year coach Travis Jewett said pitcher Chase Solesky was 100-percent healthy after back issues cut short his 2018 season.
Outfielder Kobi Owen is not quite there yet after having Tommy John surgery that ended his season after four games, but he is close.
Both players were redshirted and are listed as sophomores.
Solesky, who went 5-3 with a 3.84 ERA as a freshman, has come close to locking down a weekend rotation spot while exhibiting better velocity on his pitches.
“He hasn’t missed a beat,” Jewett said. “He’s always been a pretty good strike-thrower.”
The only question for Owen, who can chase down balls in both gaps in center field, is arm strength.
“From the outfield, that’s probably the last tool that's necessary for me,” Jewett said. “Hit the cut-off guy and throw the ball to the proper base. I’m looking forward to him being out there. It’s just still trying to get him into game rhythm.”
No LSU
With LSU ending the home-and-home series this year, the only future regular-season date between the two teams will be in the annual Wally Pontiff Memorial Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, starting in 2020.
Jewett remains committed to playing LSU at that neutral-site event but has no control over reviving the meetings at Turchin Stadium and Alex Box Stadium.
“I can't promise that it won't come back, but that's out of my hands,” he said. “We obviously look forward to the opportunity to play them. If we get a chance to get a home-and-home again, then I'm sure we would sit down and consider that."
Freshman factors
Jewett said three freshmen were pushing for playing time –outfielder Hudson Haskin, the highest rated recruit in the class, infielder Collin Burns of De La Salle and catcher Aaron McKeithan.
“I’m going to try to get their feet in there,” he said. “Playing time will be important.”
Burns, who can play second base or shortstop, will provide depth behind Artigues and shortstop Sal Gozzo.
“He (Burns) is maybe pound for pound the strongest guy on our team,” Jewett said. “He's got a little left-handed whack in the bat, is a rangy defender who can catch the ball with a pretty good arm.”
McKeithan is competing with sophomore Frankie Niemann to back up Acy Owen at a position that has gone from zero depth in 2017 to three deep.