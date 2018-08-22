Darnell Mooney was the last prospect Tulane offered a scholarship before signing day in 2016 and the last freshman to step on campus the next summer.
He has been all about firsts since then, driven to succeed since his father’s death from leukemia when he was a 10th-grader.
Mooney, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior wide receiver from Gadsden, Alabama, caught 24 passes while starting eight times in his freshman year, four more than any of his classmates. He started every game last season, making 34 receptions for 599 yards. No other second-year player started more than eight times.
“When my father passed, I felt like I had to step up for my siblings and my mom,” he said. “I had to give it all for my family and never take a day off, to make sure I could feed my family. I couldn’t be a kid anymore.”
Mooney credits that single-minded determination for his overcoming the early barriers to his college career. A late-arriving ACT score scared off all of his suitors before Tulane swooped in a week before signing day in 2016. Transcript issues forced the Green Wave to delay his admission to school until a few days before preseason camp the next August, so he missed the summer workouts that all of his classmates attended.
No matter. He was up to speed in a week and soon zoomed past the other freshmen.
“He (Mooney) plays up to his ability level every day,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said “Some guys don’t. He has a lot of ability, but he has a great work ethic, too. He knows exactly what you’re talking about. You don’t have to give him a dissertation. You can give him a couple of key buzzwords, and he’s able to digest it.”
Mooney has a twin brother attending Jacksonville State and an older sister, too. They all dealt with the declining health of their dad, a computer technician, his apparent recovery and ultimately fatal blood clots.
Life changed with his loss, and so did Mooney.
Well-rounded with good hands, slick moves and impressive quickness, he appears poised for a huge year. When quarterback Jonathan Banks began airing it out late last season, Mooney caught a team-best 28 passes (for 509 yards) in the last six games, capping it off with a six-catch, 168-yard outburst against SMU in the finale.
“He’s kind of a cool-hand Luke guy in the game,” Fritz said. “Nothing gets him rattled. He’s just a really smart player. He’s thinking one step ahead.”
His chemistry with Banks is much better now than a year ago, when Banks was in his first season at Tulane and played through a series of injuries.
“I have a lot more than I can do,” Mooney said. “It’s all about trusting your quarterback, and he trusts me. We’re relying on each other. He knows my success is his success, and his success is my success.”
Mooney’s signature is finishing every play in practice. Frequently when he catches a short pass in a team drill, he keeps running to the end zone even though almost none of the Wave’s workouts involves live tackling.
Although he has locked up a starting position along with senior Terren Encalade, he refuses to slack off for a second.
“Last year it was just play your role, hush and do what you have to do,” he said. “This year me and Terren have to be vocal because the young guys look up to us now. We need to do everything right and perfect.”
It is as if he is still making up for his imperfect start. He does not understand why, but he says the qualifying score for an ACT he took in August of his senior year in high school did not surface until January when it was almost too late.
Everyone else’s loss turned into Tulane’s gain.
“It was a blessing,” he said. “I don’t look at it as, ‘Oh man, I missed out on something.’ I love it here. I love this team. I love our offense. I love the way the defense has to play man on us (while defending the run). Everything has been way better than I thought it would be.”