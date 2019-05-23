CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two games into its central Florida excursion, Tulane has experienced the full effect of the jungle gym that is the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Perched securely atop one bracket after the first contest, dangling precariously from another after the second.
Two nights after senior Kaleb Roper's 136-pitch masterpiece against Central Florida, the Green Wave painted themselves into a veritable corner with a listless 8-4 loss Thursday to No. 2-seeded Cincinnati (28-29) at Spectrum Field.
"We get an opportunity tonight to stay in the winners' bracket," Tulane coach Travis Jewett said, "and I think we're still at the beach, to be honest with you."
The Green Wave (32-25) faces UCF again today at approximately 6 p.m. in a loser-leave-town match. Sophomore right-hander Chase Solesky (6-3, 5.05 ERA) will start for Tulane.
Both he and his offense will have to brandish far more efficiency than the team showed Thursday to extend Tulane's stay, and season.
The Green Wave got only 3 2/3 innings Thursday from 6-foot-8 right-handed starter Keagan Gillies, who allowed seven earned runs on six hits. Offensively, Tulane left 13 base runners stranded, including five in the seventh and eighth innings alone.
By contrast, Cincinnati scored six of its eight runs with two outs.
"They were opportunistic when they did have their guys on, and we weren't able to close some innings there," Jewett said.
Cincinnati chased Gillies after shortstop Joey Bellini's two-out, two-run double in the fourth gave the Bearcats a 6-1 lead. Gillies has gone fewer than five innings in four of his past five starts.
"I was hopeful that maybe watching your teammate (Roper) perform like that — not only how he pitched, but how competitively he pitched — I don't know if (Gillies) was paying attention to that, because we certainly didn't get that," Jewett said.
An inning before, the Bearcats manufactured an unearned run when Gillies walked leadoff batter Eric Santiago, who moved to second on a passed ball, reached third on a sacrifice fly and scored on a single.
After Joey Wiemer reached on a fielder's choice, 6-foot, 230-pound junior catcher Mitch Holding gave Cincinnati a 4-1 lead with a two-run home run that appeared to sail directly over the foul pole in left.
Tulane trimmed its deficit with three runs in the fifth, chasing Bearcats senior Clayton Colvin after the 6-4 right-hander issued a single and two walks to open the inning.
An infield error with the bases loaded brought in one run, and reliever Nathan Moore hit Green Wave second baseman Jonathon Artigues with the bases loaded to score another. Freshman David Bedgood's sacrifice fly to left scored the inning's final run.
The production was stifled from there by 6-5 Cincy closer Korren Thompson, who struck out pinch-hitter Kobi Owen with the bases loaded to end the seventh and fanned Grant Mathews with two on to end the eighth.
"I guess you can't say we didn't have (runners) on," Jewett said. "We just didn't come through."