Mike Dunleavy has been fired as Tulane men’s basketball coach, sources confirmed Saturday morning.
Dunleavy, a long-time NBA coach who never had coached in college until coming to Tulane, ends his three-year tenure with a 24-69 record, including the two losingest seasons in Green Wave history. The school has called a news conference for noon to address his departure.
Tulane (4-27, 0-18 American Athletic Conference) ended the year on a 21-game losing streak, going winless in conference play for the first time ever and falling to Memphis 83-68 in the first round of the AAC tournament on Thursday. The low points included a 67-59 loss to previously winless Alabama A&M of the SWAC in December, a 32-point defeat at Cincinnati in it AAC opener and a 85-50 home loss to Houston.
Dunleavy’s stint did not begin much better than it ended. Tulane went 6-25 in 2016-17, setting the previous school record for losses. The Wave improved to 14-17 overall and 5-13 last season, but the roster included two players who currently are on NBA rosters-Melvin Frazier and Cameron Reynolds.
Without them, the Wave fell apart. After starting 2-1, it won only two more times, beating Tennessee-Martin and Texas Southern at home in December.
Before Tulane played Houston on Feb. 17, athletic director Troy Dannen gave Dunleavy a vote of confidence, pointing to the season-long absence of starting point guard Ray Ona Embo due to patellar tendinitis, the unexpected departure of Frazier to the NBA after he blew up in his junior season and an uptick in recruiting.
Elijah Wood, a top 150 prospect in the class of 2020, committed to Tulane in February after receiving an offer from Auburn. Wood, though, would not have arrived until two years from now, and as the losing streak mounted, retaining Dunleavy became untenable. He won only three conference home games in 27 tries during his stint, and attendance at Devlin Fieldhouse was sparse.
Dunleavy spoke positively about the development of sophomore guard Caleb Daniels, a St. Augustine product who erupted for 36 points in the regular season finale against Wichita State, the return of Ona Embo and eligibility of Seton Hall transfer point guard Jordan Walker and the potential shown by freshmen Kevin Zhang, Connor Crabtree and Moses Wood.
Dunleavy is the fourth coach Tulane has fired since Perry Clark left for Miami in 2000, joining Shawn Finney (60-86 from 2000-05), Dave Dickerson (68-64 from 2005-10) and Ed Conroy (92-103 from 2011-16).
The Wave made its only three NCAA tournament appearances under Clark in 1992, 1993 and 1995 and played in the NIT four times, too, including 2000.
Since then, the only postseason tournaments for Tulane were the CIT in 2013 and the CBI in 2014 under Ed Conroy. The Wave has finished with a winning record only four times in the last 19 years.