For UNO men’s basketball coach Mark Slessinger, the only saving grace of an excruciating late-second home loss last Saturday to Nicholls State was the week-long wait before the next game.
Players might burn to get right back on the court and take out their frustrations against another opponent, but Slessinger was excited about the uninterrupted teaching opportunity in front of him.
The Privateers (13-10, 8-4 Southland Conference) face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-14, 5-6) on Saturday at Lakefront Arena with a start time of 4:15 p.m.
“We’ll work our tails off this week,” Slessinger said after Nicholls rallied from a 7-point deficit in the last 4 minutes to beat UNO 64-63 on a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left. “I don’t know that it will be a fun week for them, but it will be a fun week for me because we’ve got to get better and we’re going to figure out some ways to do that.”
UNO, which loss at Corpus Christi 76-61 on Jan. 19, still is within striking distance of the double bye to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament that goes to the top two seeds. The Privateers are tied with Southeastern Louisiana for third place and are a game behind second-place Abilene Christian with six games left.
“They are the most physical team in the league,” said Nicholls coach Austin Claunch after watching his team lose the rebounding battle to UNO 40-30 and get outscored 38-20 on points in the paint. “It was a true dogfight against what I consider maybe the toughest team in the league.”
Even if UNO cannot catch Abilene Christian, which owns the tiebreaker because it beat the Privateers in their lone meeting, it is in good position for the single bye to the quarterfinals that goes to the third and fourth seeds. Fifth-place Stephen F. Austin, the Southland preseason favorite, is a game-and-a-half behind and will have to pass the Privateers to earn a higher seed after losing to them in January.
UNO cannot afford another slip-up against a non-contender, though, considering its difficult finishing schedule. The Privateers have two games left against Southeastern Louisiana, and conference-leading Sam Houston State (17-8, 12-0) plays at Lakefront Arena on Feb. 27.
Corpus Christi, which almost ended Sam Houston State’s undefeated run in Wednesday's 70-69 road loss, put on an offensive clinic in its first meeting with UNO. The Islanders shot 53.7 percent, the highest total the Privateers have allowed all year, and handed out 20 assists on their 29 field goals.
UNO has held opponents to 44.7 percent since then, although Nicholls scorched the net with 12 3-pointers in 25 attempts.
“We’re going to come in and work just like we always do,” Slessinger said. “Our season’s not over. I don’t think we had any delusions that we were a perfect team. We’ve managed to win a lot of close games, and that was one we didn’t.”
Leading scorer Ezekiel Charles dismissed the notion that UNO might have looked ahead of Nicholls.
“We don’t overlook anybody,” he said. “At the end of the night the tougher team is going to win. It doesn’t matter what the record is.”
At the bare minimum, look for a better defensive performance this time. The well-rested Privateers have had plenty of time to correct what ailed them last Saturday.
“It was just key stops and key winning plays that we had to make coming down the stretch and we didn’t make,” Charles said. “That’s one thing we definitely will work on practice and just make sure it never happens again.”