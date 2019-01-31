The firsts just keep on coming for the Tulane men’s tennis team, which continues its upward trajectory under 10th-year coach Mark Booras.
After qualifying for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the first time in school history, the Green Wave rose to a post-Katrina era high ranking of No. 17 this week entering its dual match with LSU at 2 p.m. Friday at the City Park Tennis Center.
The Wave (4-0) has tamed the Tigers (4-1) for three consecutive years, but its performance in Tallahassee, Florida last weekend is what really created a buzz. Facing No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 Florida State in back-to-back days, Tulane earned its spot in the indoor championships with dramatic, pressure-packed victories.
Despite losing two-time All-America performer Constantin Schmitz from 2017-18, this might be Booras’ best team yet.
“They are seeing the fruits of their labor,” he said. “They push so hard on and off the court with all the training that we do. We’ve been close a bunch of times. To have a couple of breakthrough wins allows you to push yourself to that next level.”
Replacing Schmitz at No. 1 singles, junior Scottish native Ewan Moore came up huge in Tallahassee.
On Saturday, he clinched a 4-2 victory against Tennessee by beating 2018 NCAA tournament quarterfinalist Timo Stodder 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, saving a match point before taking the final-set tiebreak 8-6.
“I was just happy to come through it somehow,” Moore said. “I focused on fighting as hard as I could. The first sense was kind of relief that I’d finally done it, but when everyone else ran on to the court and we started celebrating, it was a great feeling.”
On Sunday, he clinched another 4-2 victory against FSU when his opponent retired with an ankle injury in the third set, sending the Wave to Chicago on Feb 15 for the prestigious indoor championships. The pairings have not been set yet, but every school in the 16-team field is ranked among the top 20.
“It’s a massive thing to be able to qualify,” Moore said. “We’ve been really close in the past, and now we’re looking to go even further. We’re staying hungry.”
That was Booras’ message to the team before practice on Wednesday, a few hours after the latest rankings were released. The triumph in Tallahassee should be the start, not the end.
On both days, the Wave rallied after losing the doubles point, winning four of five completed singles matches. Dane Esses at No. 4 and 58th-ranked Tyler Schick at No. 5 joined Moore by going 2-0 in Tallahassee. Hamish Stewart at No. 3 and 42nd-ranked Luis Erlenbusch at No. 2 split their matches, while Tim Ruetzel was locked in titanic third-set battles at No. 6 when Moore clinched.
“We were all positive and pumped up on the court, and that really helped us prevail,” said Schick, the lone senior in the lineup. “We wanted to do better than we have in past years, and we really made a statement this past weekend.”
Booras envisioned this success when he took the job as Tulane revived the program after a four-year, Katrina-created hiatus. The Wave had won four Conference USA championships in five years from 2001 to 2005 under former coach Robert Klein, reaching the round of 16 at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2003.
Booras’ progress, incremental initially, sped up rapidly in recent years. Tulane reached the NCAA championships in 2016 for the first time since 2005, with All-America Dominik Koepfer ranking No. 1 nationally for a large portion of the season.
The Wave had match points for its second-ever trip to the round of 16 in 2017 before losing a heartbreaker to Texas.
The Wave won the American Athletic Conference last spring for its first league championship since 2005.
With everyone but Schmitz returning this season, qualifying for the National Team Indoor Championships represented another important step.
“I like the culture that they have and the way they act,” Booras said. “One of our biggest challenges in rebuilding has always been the belief. We’ve always had talent, and now it’s a matter of believing we’re good enough to do this.”