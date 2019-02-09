Four games ago, with Tulane's women's basketball team struggling with its shooting, senior guard Tatyana Lofton was thrust into the starting lineup.
Known for her drives to the basket and pull-up jump shots, Lofton was expected to boost the offense with her physical style and determination while drawing defenders away from Tulane's outside shooters.
However, in an extremely disappointing home loss to Wichita State, which was 0-5 in American Athletic Conference play, Lofton scored just six points on 1-of-6 shooting and also looked hesitant on the perimeter.
When the Green Wave (14-8, 4-5 AAC) plays at Tulsa (10-12, 4-5) on Sunday, Lofton's contributions could be the difference in Tulane getting a badly needed win.
“I think she's starting to play better and better,” coach Lisa Stockton said. “I think she's being a lot more aggressive.
“Of course it would help if we were to have another scorer emerge. We're holding teams to 50 (points per game).”
Mostly because of poor shooting, Tulane has lost five of its past six games, including four losses to teams at the bottom of the AAC standings — Wichita State (3-6), East Carolina (2-7) and twice to South Florida (3-6). The Wave has lost three in a row at home.
After the loss to Wichita State, however, Lofton rebounded in the next game with a career-high 17 points in an overtime win at Memphis that ended a three-game losing streak. She had 10 points in the loss at ECU. In Wednesday's home loss to South Florida, she had two points in 15 minutes.
“I try to be ready every game to make an impact,” said Lofton, who at 5-foot-9 is the Green Wave's strongest player. “I try to bring the energy and leadership when I'm in the game.”
Lofton, though, said she sees herself perhaps playing a significant role defensively against Tulsa's trio of 5-foot-8 starting guards.
“With their guards, if it's a shooter, I'll try to trail the screens,” she said. “If it's a drive, try to keep them out of the paint.”
After the Wichita State game freshman Dynah Jones became the starting shooting guard and has scored 40 points in three games, including a career-high 18 against South Florida. However, Jones was Tulane's only double-figure scorer.
Leading scorer Krystal Freeman had just eight points. Small forward/guard Sierra Cheatham, the team's second-leading scorer, has not scored in double figures in the past seven games. Lofton has done well of late coming in for Cheatham.
“I think we've been rushing shots,” she said. “I think we've been able to create fast and instead of being patient. I drive and create for others, but I also look to score.”