Continuing to build on its bowl victory against UL-Lafayette, Tulane received a commitment from highly touted Saraland (Alabama) High linebacker Adam Chaney on Wednesday.
Chaney, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound 3-star recruit rated No. 28 nationally at his position and the No. 47 overall prospect in Alabama by Rivals.com, had active offers from Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Duke. He could not be reached for comment immediately, but his high school coach, Jeff Kelly, told AL.com that strong academics was the common denominator of the schools he considered the most.
Playing rush end, Chaney had 75 tackles, 18 stops for loss and 10 sacks as a junior, helping Saraland reach the class 6A championship game (Alabama’s second largest classification), where it lost 26-17 to Pinson Valley. He moved to linebacker in spring practice and is projected as either a linebacker or a rush end by Tulane.
Kelley praised Chaney's versatility to AL.com, saying he even could be a down lineman in college.
Chaney is the Green Wave’s seventh commitment and fourth with three stars, joining Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta, John Curtis defensive end Angelo Anderson and Kentwood athlete Cornelius Dyson. The Wave’s 20-player 2019 class had only six 3-star prospects according to Rivals.com.