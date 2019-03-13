Already facing long odds in the American Athletic Conference tournament, the Tulane men’s basketball team received the roughest draw possible.
The Green Wave’s “reward” for going 0-18 in league play is a date with fifth-seeded Memphis on its homecourt Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Tigers, who have lost only once at FedEx Forum in nine conference games under first-year coach Penny Hardaway, will try to re-enact their 102-76 beatdown of the Wave on Feb. 20 in the same venue.
“We can play a lot better,” Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy said. “We failed in a lot of ways offensively and defensively. You can’t fuel their fire by taking bad shots and turning the basketball over, and if we do, it’s going to be a night like we had.”
The first order of business is finding a way to slow down white-hot guard Jeremiah Martin, a first-team All-AAC selection who torched the Wave for a season-high 43 points on 15-of-24 shooting in their last meeting. He has scored at least 20 in seven straight games, and his outburst against Tulane (4-26) was not even his most scintillating performance of the year.
When the Tigers (19-12, 11-7) played at South Florida on Feb. 2, he scored all 41 of his points in the second half.
“We have to limit his easy opportunities,” said Tulane guard Caleb Daniels, coming off a 31-point second-half explosion of his own last Saturday against Wichita State. “He got a lot of easy shots and that’s what got their whole team going. If we limit his scoring and get enough stops, we can win.”
Predictably, history is unkind to winless teams in tournament play. The last team that went oh-for-the-regular season and won its first-round game was DePaul in 2009, when the Blue Demons upset No. 9 seed Cincinnati in the Big East tournament.
Tulane hopes to bottle its second-half performance against Wichita State, when it lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and take it to Memphis.
Not only was Daniels unstoppable, but the Wave, turnover prone all year, went nearly 12 minutes without a miscue after coughing it up 12 times in the first half.
“We had four turnovers in the second half,” Dunleavy said. “We have to put two of those halves together. Our Achilles heel the whole year has been the careless turnovers.”
The Wave also needs a fourth scorer to complement Daniels, Samir Sehic and freshman Connor Crabtree, all of who are playing their best ball of the year.
Daniels already was averaging 19.4 points in the five games before his 36-point effort against Wichita State.
Sehic is averaging 19.6 points in the last five games, regaining the touch he exhibited as the AAC field goal percentage leader in 2017-18. He has hit 42 of 67 shots (62.7 percent) in that span after hovering around 40 percent until then, scoring inside and outside, where he is 10 of 22 on 3-pointers.
“It’s a combination of things,” Dunleavy said. “We’re been trying to figure out ways to get him good looks and into space that’s good for him.”
Crabtree has reached double figures in three of the last five games, scoring a season-high 23 against East Carolina and hitting five of eight 3s in two games last week.
No one else has scored 10 in a game since freshman Moses Wood popped for 15 on Feb. 23. Senior guard Jordan Cornish, mired in a horrific shooting slump, is 10 of 58 from the floor since mid-February.
Still, Daniels clung to the second-half comeback on Saturday. Tulane trailed Wichita State, which has won nine of its last 11, by 9 at the break, before outplaying the Shockers in the second half.
“The most important thing is coming out with energy,” he said. “When we played at Memphis, we didn’t come out with any energy. If we lock in the same way we locked in against Wichita State, I feel we can win any game in this tournament.”