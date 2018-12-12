ORLANDO, Fla. — UL-Lafayette and Tulane enjoyed their first taste of Orlando on Wednesday as they arrived ahead of their Cure Bowl matchup on Saturday, but the primary focus is on winning.
The Cajuns (7-6) attended a welcome reception at Universal CityWalk Lagoon and Plaza. The Green Wave (6-6) had a lighter agenda, meeting the Cure Bowl staff, but they will spend Thursday afternoon at the Universal Studios theme parks.
Both teams will practice Thursday morning.
“We’ve got business at hand,” first-year UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier said. “I’m excited to watch these guys play. We’re looking forward to enjoying the weekend.”
The Cajuns have one distinct advantage. They finished their final exams last week and are free to focus entirely on football. Tulane’s exams started Monday and will last until early next week, giving them something else to think about.
Senior cornerback Donnie Lewis said he had a Spanish III final postponed until Monday.
“It’s very, very difficult,” Lewis said Tuesday. “We come in and practice in the morning and we get a lot of tutors testing us throughout the day.”
Chance for redemption
Orlando as a destination for Tulane’s bowl trip was almost universally popular with coaches and players, but no one may have been as excited as running back Darius Bradwell, a Florida native who has an extra incentive.
The only time he played in Camping World Stadium was for a state championship in 2014, and his team, Tallahassee Godby, lost 38-0 to Plantation American Heritage. He was the starting quarterback.
“When they had the options of certain bowl games, I was praying that we would go to Orlando,” Bradwell said. “I’m always excited to go back to my home state. To be honest, I’m more excited because of the last time I played there. I feel like it’s a chance for redemption for me personally. I had a little sadness and a chip on my shoulder because I didn’t leave that stadium with a gold medal.”
Bradwell added junior linebacker Lawrence Graham, a fellow Floridian who attended Delray Beach America Heritage (no connection to Plantation American Heritage), had even more to prove. Graham’s team lost two state finals in Camping World Stadium.
“He kind of got mad at me because it wasn’t on his mind (when Bradwell mentioned it to him), but I always think about stuff like that,” Bradwell said. “I said you know, we’re together now, there’s a certain history we have in that stadium.”
Bradwell expects up to 40 family members and friends to attend the game.
“I've asked my teammates to give me as much tickets as they can,” he said. “If you want a good crowd, it's my state. I have people all over north Florida and south Florida.”
Not his choice
A lone dissenting view among Tulane players about the Cure Bowl came from quarterback Justin McMillan, who went to Orlando the past two years with LSU for the Citrus Bowl in the same stadium.
Plus, the Frisco Bowl, which appeared to be a strong possibility, is played in Texas near his hometown of Dallas.
“Darius said he’s going to have 40 people (at the game), and if it had been in Frisco, I would have had 40 people at that game,” McMillan said. “But Florida is Florida. You have to take it in and enjoy it.”
Asked how many people he would have in his traveling section, McMillan laughed and said “two” — his parents.
Transfer
Brown offensive lineman Christian Montano, who took an official to Tulane last weekend, will be a graduate transfer on scholarship with the Wave next year.
Montano missed all but the opener this season with a foot injury and has been granted a sixth year of eligibility.