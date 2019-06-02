A year of hard work for Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese should have a literal payoff when he is selected early in the Major League Baseball draft Monday.
Hoese, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a first-team All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball magazine, is projected to go as high as No 14 in the first round to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The No. 14 pick last year, Stetson pitcher Logan Gilbert, agreed to a $3,883,800 signing bonus with the Seattle Mariners. The slot value for the similar spot this year is $4,036,800, and it is $2,365,500 for the No. 30 selection near the low end of Hoese’s projections in the 41-pick first round.
It is a remarkable rise for Hoese, who was taken in the 35th round last June as a draft-eligible sophomore but elected to stay at Tulane. After hitting zero home runs as a freshman and five in 2018, he blasted 23 this year, leading all college baseball players for a long stretch before a late-season power drought.
The long balls came not because of a conscious effort. They were the byproduct of his all-around offseason regimen.
“I wouldn’t say I just worked on my power,” he said. “It was more just working on my body getting physically ready for the season. Back in the winter I went home and probably added 5 to 10 pounds. That really helped me stay in shape. And I just tuned my swing. I didn’t change anything mechanically, but working on the little things has really helped.”
Hoese did just about everything well, leading the nation with 183 total bases, batting .391 and pacing the AAC in hits (72), runs (72), on-base percentage (.486) and slugging percentage (.779).
His approach impressed Tulane coach Travis Jewett as much as the results, making him a perfect fit down the road for the major leagues in Jewett’s eyes.
“You come out here and watch him train, it’s about as pro as can be,” he said. “He’s the same guy every day. His talent is there for sure, but when you’re trying to play 162 games, baseball requires that regularity, that consistency and that normalcy. You don’t ever see him too high or too low.”
If the forecasts for Hoese are accurate, he will become Tulane’s 10th first-round draft pick and the first since pitcher Shooter Hunt went 31st in 2008. The others were pitcher Brian Bogusevic (24th in 2005), infielder Michael Aubrey (11th in 2003), third baseman Jake Gautreau (14th in 2001), outfielder Jason Fitzgerald (41st in 1997), pitcher Joey Purcell (12th in 1981), pitcher Frank Wills (16th in 1980), catcher William Fitzgerald (seventh in 1969) and pitcher John Olagues (16th in 1966).
Hoese could eclipse many of them.
“The guy’s unbelievable,” said teammate Grant Mathews, a redshirt junior who hopes to be taken at some point in the draft. “He’s seriously the best college player I’ve ever seen and the best person I’ve played with honestly. He’s a stud. It’s been a privilege to be around him every day, so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Lagniappe
The first two rounds of the draft are Monday, with rounds 3 through 10 on Tuesday and rounds 11 through 40 on Wednesday. The first day will be televised on the Major League Baseball Network starting at 7 p.m. … Senior pitcher Kaleb Roper (7-4, 4.60 ERA) senior first baseman Trevor Jensen (.327 average) and Mathews (.319, 10 home runs) are the Wave’s top prospects after Hoese.