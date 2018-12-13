If any quarterback was built to handle the Herculean task of joining a team in late August and leading it to a bowl game by November, it was Tulane’s Justin McMillan.

McMillan, a graduate transfer who knew none of his teammates when he arrived from LSU five days before the Green Wave’s opener against Wake Forest, has adapted to awkward situations his entire life.

He was born a military brat, with his dad, now a battalion operations NCO (non-commissioned officer), and mom, a retention NCO, having long careers in the Army. He rattles off South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama and Michigan as places he lived — sometimes for as short as eight months — before finally getting some stability in high school at Cedar Hill, Texas, just outside of Dallas. He recalls at least nine different homes, and each new town required a massive adjustment.

“It was tough growing up, always having a packed bag ready to go at all times and having to stay with my dad for some years and my mother for others. But it helped turn me into who I am,” he said. “That’s why I was able to become a leader, having to be around so many different types of people and different styles and places. It can make a man out of you.”

McMillan certainly grew up quickly at Tulane. Seen as insurance in case second-year senior starter Jonathan Banks got hurt, McMillan turned into a life saver, playing the entire second half in an Oct. 6 game against Cincinnati before taking over for good in Week 8.

The Wave, 2-5 at the time, won four of its final five regular-season games under McMillan.

He had to learn on the fly.

“Football is a game of trust, especially at quarterback,” he said. “I had to take more time out of my day to get to know these guys a little more and almost force myself into their circle. It’s hard. There were some guys who barely knew my name, and I barely knew their name.”

Still, McMillan played with a cool confidence that belied his situation. Replacing a cramping Banks against eventual AAC West champion Memphis, he tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to receiver Darnell Mooney on his first snap, breaking open a tight game at the end of the third quarter.

Starting for the first time in his college career against Tulsa, McMillan raced 39 yards for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Facing 7-1 South Florida the following week, he piloted the Wave’s surprising 41-15 road rout.

In his first home start, he threw for 373 yards and three long touchdowns against East Carolina.

In his next home start, against Navy, he passed for two scores and ran for another on three consecutive second quarter series, then led a picture-perfect touchdown drive and winning 2-point conversion at the end of the fourth quarter, sending Tulane to the Cure Bowl.

The desperation of blowing a 21-3 halftime lead did not affect him at all.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” said his father, Derrick McMillan, who admits to watching every down his son has ever played. “You must have that as a quarterback. When those bullets start flying, you have to have someone back there that can keep calm and keep everyone else calm.”

McMillan can make every throw with his powerful left arm, but his dad knew there was much more to being an elite quarterback.

“We focused more on the mental aspect of football,” Derrick said. “The physical piece kind of comes naturally. We knew that if you understood the game and had situational awareness of football as a whole, then no matter what situation you would get put in, you would always be fine.”

McMillan is not a finished product. He almost never left the sideline in three seasons at LSU, and he has completed exactly 50 percent of his passes while in a feeling-out process with his teammates. He threw two interceptions in his only loss at Houston.

Given his lack of reps beforehand, though, McMillan is ahead of where any reasonable person thought he would have been. An offseason of practice should work wonders on his timing with receivers, leading to huge expectations entering his season year.

He already exhibits the innate qualities of a winning quarterback, something he thought he had proven at LSU when he threw for 219 yards in the 2018 spring game.

Yet coach Ed Orgeron remained non-committal, saying none of his three quarterbacks had separated themselves in the spring, something that gnawed at the family even before Joe Burrow transferred to Baton Rouge in the summer.

“He was really hurt,” Derrick said. “We were all hurt and disappointed.”

His short time at Tulane has alleviated the pain.

On the possession before the winning drive against Navy, McMillan made three heady plays that would have been difference-makers if not for a missed 32-yard field goal at the end. Twice, he flipped the ball to running back Darius Bradwell while he was being tackled, turning potential big losses into gains.

Instead of panicking and failing on a shotgun snap that sailed over his head for what would have been a crushing, 35-yard loss, he calmly picked up the ball, pivoted and threw an incomplete pass to save the drive.

"I go over stuff like that just from watching football and being a rat in the gym room and playing football throughout time,” he said. “My father and I have talked about stuff like that since I was in the sixth or seventh grade. It was nothing difficult for me.”

McMillan makes many things look easy. Considered a pure pocket passer, he also has rushed for four touchdowns, twice as many as Banks, a noted scrambler. Although he prefers to throw, he puts his 4.5 speed in the 40 to good use, something he intentionally skipped in high school at his father’s behest.

“I told Justin do not run because if you run, as a black quarterback, you will be typecast,” Derrick said. “I said hey dude, if you run, you’re going to end up in the slot somewhere because that’s the label that you’re going to get. He did not run unless he absolutely had to.”

McMillan believes he has found a home at Tulane. Unlike many of his childhood moves, his latest trip turned out terrific.

“This was a breeze,” he said. “It was just right down the road.”