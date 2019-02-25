It is questionable whether outfielder Ty Johnson will be able to play when Tulane (6-2) faces Nicholls State (6-1) on Tuesday night in Thibodaux.
One thing that is unquestionable: his toughness.
Battling the excruciating pain of a gruesome thumb injury he sustained in the Green Wave’s opener, Johnson, a senior, started all three games this past weekend against 10th-ranked Ole Miss. He finished only one of them, leaving Saturday after one inning when he banged his thumb again diving back to first base and departing Sunday after a line drive hit off his glove in the seventh inning.
Doubled over in agony on Sunday, he could not continue. Freshman Hudson Haskin stopped to hug him on the field as he ran out to replace him in right field.
About 10 minutes after the game ended, Johnson sat up against the railing outside the Tulane dugout while still grimacing.
He will need surgery to repair the thumb when the season ends. Until then, he will play when he can.
“He’s one tough son of a gun,” coach Travis Jewett said. “I could not make the lineup up (Sunday) because I was waiting to see what he was going to do after B.P. He said he was good to go.”
Johnson, Tulane’s gung-ho spiritual leader, mangled the thumb sliding into second base on a successful steal in the fourth inning of the opener. Although he finished that game, he sat out the next five before returning against Ole Miss.
He had two hits and a stolen base on Friday against the Rebels. He scored in the first inning of game 2. He made an outstanding running catch in foul territory near the visitors’ bullpen during the finale.
“It’s one of those things where he can go days on end without it (getting affected),” Jewett said. “You’d think a line drive would not be the thing that would do it, but things like that, the diving into the bases with his reckless abandon, it’s tough to tell. It can’t get worse, and even if we sit him for a week, it’s not like it’s going to get better.”
Fabulous fielder
Junior shortstop Sal Gozzo tried not to dwell on the two plays he failed to make Sunday in the series-deciding 6-3 loss.
He certainly had no reason to beat himself up when everyone around him was talking about his incredible defense.
On Sunday, he ranged to his right to field a ball that appeared destined to get through, and from the outfield turf, fired to first base to beat an Ole Miss runner by a half-step. A day earlier, he went to his left to sweep up a ball ticketed for center field, robbing the Rebels of another hit.
“Sal’s been on another planet playing shortstop this week,” Sunday starting pitcher Chase Solesky said. “I walked into the dugout and said I’m just going to hit Sal fungoes all day. The play he made today and the play he made yesterday going up the center, those should be on SportsCenter.”
Neither of Gozzo’s mistakes went down as an error. He could not corral a hard hit ground ball that bounced off him during Ole Miss’s two-run third inning, and he dropped the ball applying a tag on a stolen-base attempt.
No one is perfect, but Gozzo is error-less with 33 assists and 11 putouts.
“That guy played an elite shortstop this series, and he does it in training every day,” Jewett said. “He’s really good.”
Lagniappe
Sophomore Josh Bates (0-1), who will start against Nicholls, was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll. He allowed one hit and one unearned run in seven innings last Tuesday in a 9-1 victory against Lamar, striking out seven and retiring the side five times. … Nicholls will start senior Parker White (1-0, 0:90 ERA). ... The Colonels have won six straight since an opening-day 6-5 loss to Southern Illinois, outscoring Grambling 29-8 in a weekend sweep. .. Tulane leads the series 62-26 and is 2-0 against Nicholls under Jewett, winning at home and at Didier Field in 2017. The teams did not play last year. The Colonels swept two games in 2016.