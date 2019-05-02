It is hard to miss Hudson Haskin in the Tulane baseball lineup these days.
He is the legitimate national freshman-of-the-year candidate rounding the bases right behind player-of-the-year contender Kody Hoese for the big-hitting Green Wave (27-17, 9-5 American Athletic Conference).
Although pitching woes are threatening to hijack the season entering a home series with Central Florida (27-18, 7-11), Tulane’s fat ERA cannot tarnish Haskin’s phenomenal numbers. While Hoese still leads the nation in total bases and is tied at the top with 21 home runs, Haskin paces all freshman with a .395 batting average, is fifth in runs (45) and is 11th in RBIs (41) to go along with 15 doubles and seven homers.
“It’s great obviously having those numbers, but going into the next game it doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “If anything, people are going to attack me a little bit tougher than they otherwise would. I’m just trying to go into every game like I’m 0 for 0 and just do what I can to help the team win.”
That is a low-key answer from a guy who has become positively lethal in the last month. Haskin, a New York City product who attended Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, is on the verge of shattering AAC records.
His batting average of .500 (27 for 54) through 14 conference games is 67 percentage points better than anyone has produced for a full league schedule in the AAC’s six-year history. His on-base percentage of .614 is more than 100 points higher than the AAC benchmark.
Opponents simply cannot get him out. He has seven games with three or more hits since the start of April, including a 5-for-5 performance on Sunday at 10th-ranked East Carolina.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of players that have had success both in college and professional baseball,” said Travis Jewett, an assistant at Arizona State and Vanderbilt before becoming Tulane’s coach. “He looks to be like one of those guys at a young age.”
After scoring the winning run in the ninth inning as a pinch runner in the Wave’s season opener and the tying run in the same role the next day, Haskin started game No. 3 in right field and finished with two hits and two RBIs. He lost his spot for six games bridging the end of February and the beginning of March but has started 32 times in a row since then, moving to center field in early April.
Barring injury, he will not come out of the lineup again until he leaves school.
Jewett knew he was getting a potential three-year star when he recruited Haskin. He possesses the complete package of speed, a strong arm and a sweet swing, but no one could have predicted this level of immediate success for the 18-year old.
“He has what you would call a high gas level,” Jewett said. “This kid is on call all the time about can we hit, can we do this, can we do that? He understands how his body works and what he wants to do and he’s getting out what he puts in.”
Playing with Hoese and batting right behind him has helped, too. Haskin’s surge coincided with his move to the 3 spot in the lineup during Tulane's AAC-home-opening series against Wichita State.
Opponents pitch carefully to Hoese, who is hitting .408, but then they have to deal with Haskin.
“I’ve learned so much from Kody,” Haskin said. “He has an amazing internal clock, even just how he handles his at-bats. He has a plan of what he’s trying to do and he sticks with that. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s just a really good mentor.”
A high school injury may be the only reason Haskin is getting the chance to learn from Hoese. He fractured the scaphoid bone in a wrist sliding for a ball in the outfield during his sophomore year, tried to play through the initially undetected break and ended up having surgery that forced him to sit out the fall of his junior year.
Tulane was the first school he talked to after he recovered, and he accepted a scholarship offer quickly after attending Jewett’s camp.
The Wave then had to sweat it out when the Oakland Athletics drafted him in the 39th round last June. He turned them down and should go much higher when he becomes eligible again in 2021.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. “Playing professional baseball is obviously what I wanted to do ever since I was a little kid, but I was really excited about my opportunity here and what coach Jewett’s building. I know that experience can wait, and getting my education’s really important to me.”
The relationship has benefited everyone.
“Not only is he a heck of a player, but he’s a good kid and a good teammate,” Jewett said. “He came here to be a better baseball player and a better man, and he’s doing it.”
Lagniappe
Other than Kaleb Roper (5-4, 4.99 ERA) going Friday, pitching coach Daniel Latham said he had not decided who would start the games against UCF. Normal Saturday starter Keagan Gillies (2-2, 7.77) and Sunday starter Chase Solesky (5-2. 6.16) are struggling while Tulane's ERA has ballooned to 5.82, the second highest in school history. ... Tulane is in second place in the AAC, 3½ games behind East Carolina. UCF is in seventh, 1½ games in front of last-place South Florida.