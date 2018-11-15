Although sophomore defensive end Cameron Sample was in uniform Thursday night, he missed his second straight game for Tulane with a sprained ankle he sustained on the opening series against South Florida on Nov. 3.
The Wave also played the first half without leading sacker Patrick Johnson, who was suspended until the third quarter for a targeting penalty against East Carolina.
It did not take long for their replacements to make an impression against Houston. True freshman Carlos Hatcher teamed with Robert Kennedy for a sack to stop Houston’s opening series Thursday night at TDECU Stadium.
Another freshman, St. Aug graduate Juan Monjarres, sacked King on Houston’s second possession.
The Wave never sacked King last year despite beating the Cougars 20-17 at Yulman Stadium.
After the opening two series, though, the Wave missed its two most accomplished linemen. Houston rushed for 199 yards in the first half, far more than Tulane had allowed in any other game this year, while scoring 31 points en route to a 48-17 victory.
No Banks
Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks, who lost his starting job to Justin McMillan when the Green Wave was 2-5, did not travel with the team because of a shoulder injury, team sources said.
Redshirt freshman Dane Ledford has served as McMillan’s backup the last three weeks and entered briefly against South Florida for his first appearance at quarterback in his career. Recruited as a quarterback, he switched to wide receiver early last year before returning to quarterback this past spring.
Banks, a senior, started 18 games at Tulane but likely will not play again. He threw for 1,797 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and was expected to build on that performance this year, but he was plagued by inconsistency while losing five fumbles during Tulane’s disappointing start.
His last fumble, late in the fourth quarter of a 27-23 loss to SMU on Oct. 20, could turn out to be his final snap.
Spiritual help
Tulane brought out all the stops for its biggest game of the century, including having single-season rushing record holder Matt Forte fly with the team to the Houston and all-time leading rusher Mewelde Moore meet them when they arrived.
Forte gained 2,127 yards in 2007, a total that still ranks as the 13th highest in NCAA history, and had five 1000-yard seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring last year. His father, Gene, a 1997 Tulane alumnus, joined him.
Moore rushed for 4,364 yards from 2000-03 — 99 more than Forte — and is one of two Tulane backs with two 1,000-yard seasons along with Eddie Price.
Both former players were on the sideline with the team Thursday night.
Lagniappe
Tulane’s captains were center Hunter Knighton, running back Devin Glenn, linebacker Zach Harris and defensive lineman De’Andre Williams. … Junior Keyshawn McLeod started at right tackle for the first time in three weeks, replacing redshirt freshman Joey Claybrook, who supplanted him against South Florida. … Johnson returned for Tulane’s first defensive series of the second half.