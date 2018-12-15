The Tulane Green Wave won its first bowl game in 16 years, beating the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns 41-24 in the Autonation Cure Bowl Saturday in Orlando, Florida.
The Green Wave got out to a roaring start, outscoring the Ragin' Cajuns 21-7 in the first quarter behind touchdown runs from running backs Darius Bradwell and Amare Jones and a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin McMillan to wide receiver Terren Encalade.
Despite coming up with two turnovers, Louisiana-Lafayette was not able to recover from the early deficit. Tulane finishes the season with a 7-6 record, while Louisiana-Lafayette falls to 7-7.
Bradwell led the way for the Wave's offense on the ground, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Encalade caught 5 catches for 93 yards, and McMillan completed 11 of 18 passes for 145 yards.
The bowl win is the first for Tulane since 2002's Hawai'i Bowl win over Hawai'i. It also serves as a bit of revenge for the Green Wave, making up for their 2013 New Orleans Bowl loss the Louisiana-Lafayette.
