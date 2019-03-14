Picking up where he left off last Saturday, Caleb Daniels scored Tulane’s first seven points and assisted on Jordan Cornish’s 3-point basket as the Green Wave took a 10-8 lead into the first media timeout at Memphis in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Reality set in soon afterward. Tulane (4-27), winless in conference play for the first time in school history, could not hang with the Tigers on their home court, falling 83-68 on Thursday at FedEx Forum. The Wave lost its last 20 games, going all of January, February and March without a victory and surpassing its previous high loss total of 25 set in 2016-17, coach Mike Dunleavy’s first season.
Daniels, who scored a career-high 36 points against Wichita State in the regular-season finale, followed up with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. The Wave stayed even for the first 10 minutes, but the Tigers took control with a 19-4 run and led by as much as 22 points in the second half.
“The first half we let the game get away from us,” Dunleavy said. “We didn’t get a lot of loose-ball opportunities and we made some turnovers against their pressure. We righted that in the second half, but we missed a lot of opportunity baskets right by the hoop.”
Run out of the same building 102-76 on Feb. 20, Tulane made one last push this time. Connor Crabtree’s lay-up cut the deficit to 77-68 with 3:12 left, and the Wave had three chances to get closer, but Daniels, Blake Paul and Shakwon Barrett all missed shots badly.
Paul, a senior from Landry-Walker, had 12 points and 6 rebounds in his final game for Tulane. Cornish, the Wave’s other senior, was benched for a large portion of the second half after committing his fourth turnover and finished with 7 points.
Barrett added 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and tied for a game-high with 7 assists off the bench.
Memphis was led by Jeremiah Martin’s 21 points and 7 assists, as Mike Parks Jr., compiled a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kyvon Davenport also scored 17 points.
Martin, who poured in a career-high 43 points in the teams’ previous meeting, had only 16 until sinking five free throws in the final minute when Tulane was forced to foul.
“We did a pretty job on him today,” Dunleavy said. “He’s a tough customer with his ability to take you off the dribble and extend the floor.”
Tulane shot 15-for-29 (.517) in the opening 20 minutes, but Memphis shot 18-for-33 (.545) and 8-for-17 (.471) beyond the 3-point arc while getting assists on 16 of its 18 baskets with just five turnovers.