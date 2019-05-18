Starting pitcher Chase Solesky and another batch of long balls gave the Tulane baseball team just enough cushion to hold on for a much-needed victory on senior day.
An 8-1 lead after seven innings turned into a nail-biter courtesy of a bullpen that had blown advantages all year, but closer Brendan Cellucci induced a routine grounder with the tying run on base for the final out as the Green Wave beat Connecticut 8-6 at Turchin Stadium.
Salvaging the last game of the series helped Tulane’s mental outlook entering the American Athletic Conference tournament after the Green Wave (31-24, 12-11) had lost 13 of its previous 18. Despite that slide, Tulane beat every team in the league at least once, including the Huskies (33-22, 12-12), and it must win the ACC tourney to reach an NCAA regional.
"Today was huge for us," Solesky said. "We needed that one. We didn't get swept in conference, even by (runaway league champion) East Carolina on the road. No one's unbeatable, and that's something for us to keep in the back of our minds. We can make a run at this thing."
Tulane dominated Saturday until another near cave-in.
Solesky (6-3) yielded three hits in seven innings, retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced as he helped six seniors to a final home win.
“I pitched a couple of times on senior days in high school, and today was about that,” Solesky said. “I just wanted to go out there and have a good start for them.”
Grant Mathews, David Bedgood, Hudson Haskin and Sal Gozzo all hit home runs, running the Wave’s season total to 87 homers — the fourth-highest in school history. The Huskies helped by saving their best arms for the AAC tournament.
Matthews hit a two-run jack in the first off Randy Polonia (1-1), who recorded just one before leaving. Bedgood’s solo blast in the third came off Kenny Haus (6.75 ERA). Haskin added his two-run shot in the sixth off Avery Santos (7.00 ERA), making the score 8-1.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Mathews said. “We haven’t been playing our best baseball lately, but today we played pretty well.”
Junior Kody Hoese (.384 average, 23 home runs) was not part of the power brigade, but the projected first-round Major League draft pick received a standing ovation after popping up in his final at-bat.
“It was a surreal moment,” he said. “I’m speechless. It was probably my last game here, but it’s just a great feeling to see all the fans, coaches and teammates be so supportive.”
It became much quieter after Solesky departed.
UConn scored twice in the eighth against reliever Ryan Green and almost batted around in the ninth, when Cellucci entered with two on and one out and allowed three more base runners before finally getting the game-ender.
“When I met with the team, I said, ‘collectively, everybody release (your breath),’” coach Travis Jewett said. “We were all full of tension.”
The AAC tournament figures to be just as pressure-packed. Tulane's opening opponent Tuesday and its bracket were not settled at press time, hinging on the outcome of the Houston-Central Florida game that went to extra innings Saturday night.
“If this team scores like we did today and hits the ball out of the ballpark like we can and commands the strike zone, we can be dangerous to deal with,” Jewett said. “We can’t be swinging uphill all the time.”