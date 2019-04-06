In a spate of gut-wrenching losses, Tulane topped itself, bottoming out against Wichita State when a win appeared all but certain.
Ahead 11-5 with two outs in the ninth inning, closer Connor Pellerin imploded on Friday night at Turchin Stadium. Several of his teammates followed as the Green Wave handed a victory to the Shockers in inexplicable fashion, losing 12-11 in 11 innings in the opener of their American Athletic Conference series.
This one had to be seen to be believed, and even the 1,618 in attendance and the audience on Cox Sports Television has to be wondering if it was all a dream.
Wichita State won even though coach Todd Butler was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning. Tulane wanted to throw out everything that happened at the end.
“I can’t explain it,” coach Travis Jewett said. “But it (finding ways to lose)'s what we do.”
Wichita State (18-12, 3-1) won its seventh in a row, and Tulane (19-11, 2-2) lost for the third straight time by one run, but this one was far worse than the others.
Pellerin, so close to finishing off the Shockers three days after his 53rd pitch resulted in a walk-off home run against UNO, suddenly lost all of his control in the ninth. After striking out three of the first four batters he faced upon his entry with two outs in the eighth, he threw 12 balls in 13 pitches as Wichita State scored twice and brought the tying run to the plate.
“That’s the guy that needs to finish it down,” Jewett said. “At least I think it is. Maybe it’s my definition of insanity. I don’t know, but I just believe in the kid. I’m just thinking we can get three outs before they score six runs.”
Trent Johnson replaced Pellerin and had his own issues.
First, he reacted poorly to a dribbler that took a crazy left turn into fair territory after rolling foul down the first-base line, failing to grab the ball as he dove to the ground, missing a chance to make a tough, game-ending throw to first base.
Then, after a two-run single put the tying run on third, he threw a wild pitch, allowing the tying run to score.
“It’s game over, a cue ball that works its way back on to the field, and we fall down and just can’t secure the out and end the game right there,” Jewett said. “And now you’re asking me why I leave Pellerin in the game.”
Justin Campbell relieved Johnson, saving the Wave from falling behind with a bases-loaded strikeout, but no one else made a play that mattered the rest of the way.
Even Kody Hoese, whose 15th homer gave the Wave an 11-6 lead in the eighth inning, went down swinging in the 10th against Wichita State closer Mitchell Walters for only his 12th strikeout in a transcendent season.
The Wave then fell apart defensively, committing its only two errors.
Catcher Frankie Niemann threw into center field trying to back pick Wichita State’s Luke Ritter after a leadoff double in the 11th, allowing him to advance to third.
After Campbell snagged a line drive and struck out the next batter, giving Tulane a chance to get out of trouble, second baseman Jonathon Artigues booted a hard ground ball that would have been the third out, and the Shockers scored the go-ahead run.
“It’s a play that has to be secured and made,” Jewett said. “If we do, we’d still be playing.”
The Wave put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the inning, but pinch hitter Luke Glancy grounded into an easy double play as the nightmare became reality.
Tulane. which lost in extra innings to UNO after rallying from a 6-1 deficit to go ahead 7-6, spotted Wichita State four runs in the first inning this time before turning it around.
Starter Kaleb Roeper retired 17 of the next 20 batters he faced after surrendering a three-run homer.
“He left some balls up over the plate and they put some pretty good swings on it, but he pretty much drew a line in the sand, didn’t give in and kept attacking,” Jewett said. “He did a heck of a good job.”
The Wave went up 6-4 with four runs in the sixth despite not getting a hit, taking advantage of four walks and a hit batsmen.
After Wichita State cut its deficit in half, Sal Gozzo ripped a three-run homer down the right field line. Hoese followed with a two-run blast over the left field wall to give Tulane all the cushion it should have needed in the eighth.
Somehow, it was not enough. Eight consecutive batters reached base for Wichita State with two outs in the ninth.
“I could have done a lot of different things,” Jewett said. “I could have taken (Pellerin) out after some of the balls that were being thrown, but I’m pretty much telling you if I don’t make a move there, then that’s the guy I trust. I don’t know if I have it behind him.”
The Wave will try to bounce back from the brutal loss in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. A gloomy weather forecast for Sunday prompted the change.