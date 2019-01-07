Consistently good defense has spurred the Tulane women's basketball team to a four-game winning streak, coach Lisa Stockton said, adding, “We've also shot the ball well.”
The Green Wave (11-3) held Central Michigan, which reached the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 last season and was averaging 78 points per game to 57 on Dec. 29. Two games later, Tulane held East Carolina to 49 points on 30 percent shooting in the teams' American Athletic Conference opener Saturday at Fogelman Arena.
“We're top 12 in the country in the real defensive number, which is points per possession,” Stockton said.
When Tulane plays at Temple (4-9) on Tuesday in an AAC game, the Wave will be looking for more of the same.
“The coaches harp a lot on details, and we work on defense a lot in practice,” senior center Harlyn Wyatt said. “It's the little things that you don't think matter that matters. When we go against each other in practice, we have to go hard at each other.”
Last season, Wyatt, a defensive leader known for communicating well, sometimes would stomp her foot in disgust over a teammate's mental error. There has been none of that thus far.
“Our coaches give us the players to stop (in scouting reports), and we make sure those are the ones we hone on in,” she said. “We don't let the key players have good games against us.”
Opponents have been trying the same, and Wyatt's emergence on offensive lately has been an encouraging development. Tulane's 37.9 percent 3-point shooting is 20th in the NCAA. Wyatt's low-post scoring has given the Wave more balance to go with 3-point shooters Sierra Cheatham and Kayla Manuirirangi, Dynah Jones and Tatyana Lofton, who like to penetrate, and leading scorer Krystal Freeman inside.
Wyatt averages 5.7 points per game. However, she has been in double figures in three of the past four, including a season-high 14 against Central Michigan.
“Our guards can really knock down the 3, so the people who are defending against them are really tight on them,” Wyatt said. “So, it opens the lane a lot.”
Freeman recognized again
Freeman was selected AAC player of the week Monday for the second consecutive week after getting 17 points and 20 rebounds against East Carolina.
She also received the award after the Miami Holiday Classic, where she had 17 points and 10 rebounds against Central Michigan then 10 points in 14 minutes in a blowout (78-34) win vs. Florida A&M. She was chosen the tournament's MVP.
“She scores consistently, but 20 rebounds in a game is just so impressive,” Stockton said. “I'm really proud of her. She's been so consistent.”
Freeman is the first Tulane player to receive the award in back-to-back weeks since Tiffany Aidoo on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, 2011, when Tulane competed in Conference USA.