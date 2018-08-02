no.tulane080118_3
Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz watches WR Freddy Canteen out run CB Jaylon Monroe during the schools Fall camp practice Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY A.J. SISCO

At halftime of Tulane-Ohio State this season, know that there are many reasons the game is happening -- 1,500,000 of them, in fact. 

The Green Wave will receive a $1.5 million payout for accepting the game, the second highest payment the Buckeyes will give out to an opponent this season, according to a report from elevenwarriors.com

Tulane's payout is less than what Oregon State will receive ($1.7M) as an out-of-conference opponent in 2018. These payouts are more than any received by other schools since 2015, but the school will pony up more to Buffalo, Akron and Toledo in the coming years -- all set to receive $1.8 million for games through 2022. 

Tulane's game against Ohio State is set for Sept. 22 in Columbus. 

LSU also puts high dollar amount out to opponents to play what some call "guarantee games." The Tigers notably dished out $985,000 to Troy last season, the largest amount paid by a team that went on to lose the game. 

