When Tulane’s 22 scholarship newcomers reported for preseason camp on Tuesday afternoon, one player stood above the others.
It was not just that South Alabama graduate transfer Noah Fisher was bigger than the rest, measuring in at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. His role in the Green Wave’s quest for a bowl game should be larger, too.
Fisher, who received his bachelor’s degree in political science in May, started every game the past two years for the Jaguars, playing right offensive tackle in 2016 and left tackle last fall, when he earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors. After participating in South Alabama’s spring drills under new coach Steve Campbell, he was ticketed for a first-team All-Conference selection before deciding to play his final year at Tulane.
“It’s going to be big for us,” coach Willie Fritz said. “He has experience. He’s been here a couple months, and you are able to do a little bit on the chalkboard during the summer. He was a first-team All-Conference (caliber) performer there, and I think he can be really good for us over here.”
Tulane needed a player like Fisher after unexpectedly losing center Junior Diaz, who left for Florida Atlantic as a graduate transfer last December. Diaz’ departure left the Wave with a hole to fill on a starting line that otherwise would have returned intact.
The team received another blow when former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bailey Grainer, a South Lafourche alum, committed in December, attended the spring game at Yulman Stadium … and then signed with Central Florida in a change of heart.
Enter Fisher, whose playing credentials are better than Granier’s (five starts in three years at Vandy).
Although Tulane has rushed for the fourth- and second-highest totals in school history the past two seasons (228.1-yard average in 2016, 231.5 in 2017), everyone around the program knows the line play needs to get better. It has improved significantly under respected position coach Alex Atkins after performing dismally in all four years of former coach Curtis Johnson’s tenure, but it has been nowhere near championship level.
Opponents held the Wave to fewer than four yards per carry in four of its last five games in 2017. Its third-down conversion percentage of 39.9 percent ranked 10th out of 12 AAC teams. It allowed 24 sacks, also the third-highest total in the league.
The addition of Fisher will prompt the coaches to move someone else inside as they search for the best starting five up front. Fritz said a candidate was senior John Leglue, who started every game at right tackle last year but exhibited his versatility by playing the last nine games of 2016 at center after Diaz sustained a season-ending injury.
A Leglue move would leave juniors Keyshawn McLeod and Tyler Johnson competing for a vacant tackle spot. McLeod ended spring on top of the depth chart at left tackle after Johnson started eight games to his three a year ago.
Regardless, Tulane will boast its most experienced offensive line in years.
Sophomore Corey Dublin, a Jesuit product who started all 12 games at left guard as a true freshman, won the competition to replace Diaz at center in spring drills. Senior Dominique Briggs returns at right guard after starting every game a year ago.
“I always judge guys by can they play winning football in the American, and we’ve got quite a few guys that are able to play at the level (on the offensive line), Fritz said. “I’d say we’ve got more guys across the board (than the last two years. We’ll have a lot of guys at different spots in the first 10 practices.”
Fisher certainly will not be the only fresh face to make an impact. After watching four true freshman practice in spring drills, Fritz said Tulane’s highest rated recruiting class since Hurricane Katrina would live up to its billing if the rest of the guys were as impressive as the early enrollers.
The opportunity for playing time is particularly high at nose guard, where no one with significant experience returns. Jeffery Johnson received reps with the first team in the spring. He is almost as big as Fisher (6-foot-3, 320 pounds), and he and Donaldson product Davon Wright (6-1, 290), another freshman spring participant, were weight room warriors in the summer.
“They are a little more ready-made than the typical freshmen,” Fritz said. “They’ve got the mass and good strength numbers. Davon did a 370 (-pound) power clean, and that would be a top-five power clean darn near any place in the country. Jeffery did a real 600-pound squat, and again, at any school in America, that would be probably one of the top five squats on the team.”
Coming off a 5-7 season that featured three conference wins, including a 62-28 blowout of former nemesis Tulsa and an upset of Houston, Fritz believes the Wave is close to a breakthrough. Because NCAA rules permit coaches to work with players on a limited basis in the summer, something that was forbidden until 2014, he expects to see more positive signs at Wednesday morning’s opening workout.
“The way football is nowadays, practice 1 is like practice 15 was 15 or 20 years ago,” he said. “We ought to jump right back into it. That’s what I’m hoping to do.”