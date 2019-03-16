Mike Dunleavy is no longer Tulane's men's basketball coach after three losing seasons, the latest of which ended on an historic 21-game losing streak, according to a CBS Sports report.
Dunleavy was 24-69 in three seasons as Green Wave head coach.
Tulane was winless in conference play this season for the first time in school history. Its 27 losses surpassed the historic mark of 25 set in 2016-17, Dunleavy's first season.
Athletic director Troy Dannen said in mid-February Dunleavy definitely would return next year.
“We are committed to Mike Dunleavy as our men’s basketball coach,” Dannen said at the time. “There’s no question that this has been a difficult year, but I remain confident about the long-term direction of our program. Our players are competing and playing extremely hard and I firmly believe that is a direct reflection of Coach Dunleavy’s leadership.”
Dunleavy, 64, took a college job for the first time when he signed a six-year contract to coach Tulane in 2016, six years after his two-decade stint as an NBA coach ended.
Tulane has not been to the NCAA tournament since 1995, and it last appeared in the NIT in 2000.
ESPN reported that former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy is a possible replacement.
