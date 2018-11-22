FOUR DOWNS
1) First touchdown
In Tulane's bid to become bowl-eligible, scoring the first touchdown would be huge. The quicker it can put its blowout loss to Houston last Thursday behind it, the better. The Midshipmen’s triple option rarely works well when playing from behind, and they have started slowly away from Annapolis, Maryland. While going 0-6 on the road, Navy trailed Hawaii 28-0, Air Force 28-7, Notre Dame 27-0, Cincinnati 28-0 and Central Florida 21-3.
2) Downing Abey
Navy scored 58 points in the past six quarters with redshirt junior Zach Abey (1,413 yards, 19 rushing TDs in 2017) back at the controls after a curious offseason decision to move him to receiver. Abey was the starting quarterback in a 23-21 victory against the Wave last year, rushing for 108 yards on 29 carries and throwing a 79-yard touchdown pass. At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, he is load to tackle. Tulane has to knock him backward instead of letting him fall forward.
3) Penalty disparity
Avoiding costly penalties, a Tulane bugaboo all year, will be crucial because Navy rarely gets flagged. The Wave ranks 115th in penalty yards per game (70.91) while the Midshipmen are second (31.82). Last year, a controversial substitution infraction on a Navy punt in the final minutes turned a fourth-and-6 into a fourth-and-1. Abey ran for a first down on the next play, and the Middies took knees to preserve a 23-21 victory.
4) Passing fancy
Navy has one of the worst pass defenses in the country, allowing opponents to complete 69.3 percent of its passes with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan has completed 36 of 78 (46.2 percent) in four starts. Something has to give. The biggest difference between the two teams is Tulane’s potential to do damage in the air, but McMillan and his receivers need to be more precise than they have been to this point.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
A tangible sign of progress in Willie Fritz’s third year as Tulane coach. The Wave is much more competitive than before he arrived, but it will have nothing to show for it with a loss to Navy. After coming close to a bowl game last season, it is imperative for recruiting and the overall team psyche to take that next step and get to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Tulane just lost 48-17 to Houston with a potential AAC West division championship on the line. Following that with a defeat to a 3-8 team at home on Senior Day would be a really bad look.
KEY MATCHUP
Tulane’s talented, young defensive line against Navy’s triple option. The Wave has enjoyed playing triple option teams in recent years and almost swept Army and Navy last season, but none of those units were as young up front as this one. The entire two-deep on the defensive line consists of freshmen and sophomores. They have to be mentally and physically ready on every snap because the Midshipmen will keep coming right at them.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Navy: Slotback Malcolm Perry, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, is the Middies’ big-play specialist. He had a 52-yard run vs. Tulsa, carried 12 times for 133 yards vs. Notre Dame and scored from 32 yards out against Houston.
Tulane: Running back Darius Bradwell needs 82 yards to become the sixth 1,000-yard rusher in school history. Take out his ineffective opener against Wake Forest when he was playing hurt, and he is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 90 yards per game with a team-high nine touchdowns.
FACTS AND FIGURES
Tulane leads the series 11-10-1 but is 0-3 against Navy since the Midshipmen joined the AAC in 2015. … The Wave last beat Navy in 2004 in a 42-10 win at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. … The Wave has held the Midshipmen below their rushing average for three straight years, limiting them to a season-low 133 yards in 2015 and 194 last year when Navy set a school record by averaging 351.4. … Tulane is 1-13 in its past 14 season-enders, winning at UConn in 2016. … The Wave is 3-0 in morning kickoffs at Yulman Stadium, beating Central Florida in 2015 and Army and Tulsa last year. … Sophomore fullback Nelson Smith, Navy’s second-leading rusher, is from Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge. … Navy has lost eight games for the first time since 2002.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
$5: The lowest price for a ticket, down from $50 for Tulane’s homecoming game two weeks ago.
20: The number of Tulane seniors playing their final game at Yulman Stadium.
41: passes Navy has completed, the fewest of any FBS team.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Tulane 27, Navy 20
This will not be easy. Navy, which averaged nine wins in its first three years in the AAC, was supposed to be a West contender and has looked much better the last two weeks. Plus, Tulane will feel the pressure of becoming bowl eligible. Still, the Wave did just enough to get past Tulsa and East Carolina in recent weeks, and Navy fits those teams' profile. The Wave will get a late stop to hold off the Midshipmen, setting off a celebration.