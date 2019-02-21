Tulane pitcher Chase Solesky was not at his best against George Washington last Sunday, but he was good enough to get choked up when analyzing his season debut.
His worst fears of a year ago—that he might never be effective again—were gone. His 5 2/3-inning stint told him that much even though he gave up four runs in a no-decision.
“I talked to my mom this morning and she said be grateful to God that you’re healthy and you have the ability and the talents that you do,” he said as he basked in the glow of a Green Wave sweep. “It’s just like chills. Last year was the hardest of my life by far.”
When Solesky starts Sunday’s series finale at Turchin Stadium against 10th-ranked Ole Miss, he hopes to put a cap on a tremendous opening week for Tulane, which is 5-0 for the first time since 2014 and doing things that harken back even further. The Rebels (2-1) will provide the first real litmus test, but the Wave’s 22 runs on Wednesday against Lamar were its most since the 2005 College World Series team hung 24 on Marist.
Solesky’s 2018 was even rougher than Tulane’s 25-33 record. After a promising freshman season with a 3.84 ERA in in 68 innings, he ended up a world of hurt, overdoing it after being cleared in December of 2017 to return from back issues that sidelined him for fall practice.
“My goal was to be back for opening week, so I was throwing bullpen (sessions) a week later,” he said. “I was on the mound throwing to hitters in three weeks. It was not the right decision on my part.”
A series of dismal results followed.
Against Southeastern Louisiana, he allowed four straight hits and walked a batter without recording an out in the fifth inning as a 5-1 lead became an 8-5 deficit.
A week later, he gave up five runs in the first three innings of a 12-3 home loss to Southern Miss.
A week after that, he entered when Tulane led LSU 4-1 in the fourth inning at Alex Box Stadium. He exited in the fifth with the Tigers ahead 7-5, recording four outs while giving up six hits and five runs during the Wave’s only loss to the Tigers in the last three years.
His body finally shut him down at the end of March. In an exacerbation of a recurring issue, his right leg went totally numb on the mound during a blowout loss at South Florida, on the opposite coast of Florida from his hometown of Fort Pierce. It was the byproduct of a back condition called spondylolisthesis, where a vertebra slips over the one beneath it.
Solesky’s final stats: a 9.82 ERA in 22 innings with 34 hits, 15 walks, five wild pitches and five home runs allowed.
“Last year crushed me,” he said. “I felt weak. I had no confidence. Honestly, I questioned why I was out there. I knew I wasn’t doing the right thing for the team. I wasn’t giving them the best chance to win.”
Last Sunday was different. Although he lacked a sharp curveball, he threw his fastball for strikes and spotted his changeup effectively. Most of the eight hits he surrendered were soft. Even more importantly, he had no back issues.
He gives full credit to New Orleans orthopedic surgery Andrew Todd for getting him on the right track after hearing diagnoses from other doctors that made him question whether he would pitch again. His road to regaining confidence on the mound began last summer, when he threw 26 2/3 innings for the Plymouth Pilgrims of the New England College Baseball League with a respectable ERA of 4.72.
The next step is holding his own against an elite opponent like Ole Miss, which returns seven starters from a team that hit. 300 last season.
“He carries himself so well,” said new Tulane pitching coach Daniel Latham, who watched Solesky’s impressive 2017 college debut (no earned runs in five innings) from the Southeastern Louisiana dugout. "You could tell he wanted the ball and wanted to be out there."
Back then Solesky got by on grit. He has more substance now.
“The delivery’s a little different now, and his stuff's ticked up," Latham said. "The fastball plays up a little bit more, the breaker’s a little better and the changeup is a little better. He’s just a stronger kid.”
Solesky beat out Josh Bates and Trent Johnson, both of whom were flawless in midweek assignments against Lamar, for a weekend starting role. Healthy and happy again, he has no intention of letting anyone down.
He said his first action when Latham pulled him from the George Washington game was to walk to coach Travis Jewett and hug him.
“I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else or any other school but Tulane or coach Jewett,” he said. “He had my back every day on and off the field. The whole (injury issue) was a blessing in disguise. I don’t take things for granted anymore. I’ve become a better person, a better pitcher and a better teammate.”