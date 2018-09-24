After getting torched for six touchdowns in six first-half possessions by Ohio State, the Tulane defense is not exactly catching a break with its next assignment.
Defending American Athletic Conference West champion Memphis will roll into Yulman Stadium on Friday night averaging 593.0 yards and 49.5 points through four games. The Tigers have picked up where they left off a year ago, when they scored 56 and racked up 557 yards against the Green Wave while getting five touchdowns of 37 yards or more at home.
Memphis (3-1, 0-1 AAC) checks in one spot behind Ohio State nationally in total offense, ranking fourth.
Somehow, some way, Tulane (1-3, 0-0) needs to slow down the Tigers if it wants to be a factor in the conference race following a frustrating non-conference performance.
“I think they are the most explosive offense in the country,” defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said. “They do a spectacular job of spreading things around.”
The offense starts, but does not stop, with 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior running back Darrell Henderson, who has rushed for 709 yards while averaging a preposterous 12.2 yards per attempt, proving he is much more than a Wave whacker. Last season, he ripped through Tulane for 112 yards on 10 attempts thanks to an 82-yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter as the Tigers won 56-26.
A year earlier, he scored on a 46-yard reception and a 45-yard run in Memphis’ 24-14 victory at Yulman Stadium.
“He’s really elusive and he’s quick, but what confuses a lot of people is his power,” safety Roderic Teamer said. “He’ll run you over if he needs to.”
Henderson, averaging 20.7 yards on six catches, is one of four Memphis players with a reception of at least 45 yards. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie, an East St. John alum, has a team-high 23 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns.
Quarterback Brady White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, is completing 72.2 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and one interception.
It all adds up to a tall task for an inexperienced defense that came up small against Ohio State, dropping to 114th out of 129 FBS teams in yards allowed with communication errors and assignment breakdowns aiding an already prolific offense.
“Not taking anything away from Ohio State, but there wasn’t anything special about the bubble screen that goes for 40 when it should have been a 2- or 3-yard gain if we just maintain our leverage,” Curtis said. “There were three or four plays like that where we helped them look better than they were.”
Limiting those mental errors is the first step to containing Memphis.
“I just talked to the DBs after practice, and I told them at this point you’ve got to find something new,” Teamer said. “Whatever you’ve been doing is not getting you the results you want. Whether it’s being harder on yourself, harder on your teammates, just hold each other more accountable and be positive. Our season isn’t thrown away because we’re 1-3.”
Navy solved the Memphis riddle a few weeks ago, limiting the Tigers to 49 snaps while controlling the clock with its triple option offense and rallying from a 21-9 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 22-21. Few others in the AAC have been anywhere near that successful this year or last, with Memphis hanging 66, 70 and 55 points on SMU, East Carolina and Central Florida (in an overtime AAC Championship Game loss) at the end of 2017.
“We can’t let them come out of the gate fast on us and score boom, boom on us like they do against everybody,” Curtis said. “If we can do that, we’ll starting growing in confidence.”
They gained a little confidence in the second half against Ohio State’s backups after the debacle in the opening 30 minutes, posting a shutout until a late touchdown. Defensive end Cameron Sample, bothered by injuries in the first three games, finished with a team-high-tying 9 tackles, a sack and 2 ½ stops for loss.
“I hold myself to a high standard, and nobody really quit,” Sample said. “If we start off with that same level energy (from the second half at Ohio State), we’ll be able to play with anybody in the country.”
They will find out Friday night as they try to stop an 11-game skid against the Tigers that dates to 2000.
“You have to stop the run and then just be so good with your eyes because they are coming from wheels out of the backfield,” Curtis said. “They are really tough to play against.”