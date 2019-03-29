With a stacked running back depth chart that goes five deep, sophomore Amare Jones has to wait his turn for reps in Tulane’s spring football practices.
The way he is playing, he will not have to wait long to get on the field in games next fall.
Jones, a 5-foot-11 product from Frisco, Texas, is doing it all in drills after excelling primarily as a kickoff returner as a true freshman, when he averaged a school-record 27.9 yards on 20 chances. He rushed 47 times for 216 yards (4.6 average) and four touchdowns, but those numbers should skyrocket with his combination of speed, elusiveness and instincts.
“I feel like that was just the beginning of what God has planned for me,” he said. “I feel that next year is going to be the year that we really take off.”
Jones prefers the word “we” to “me,” redirecting almost every individual question to a team goal. It is a good quality to have at a position loaded with talent, with 1,000-yard rusher Darius Bradwell returning in addition to home-run hitter Corey Dauphine (785 yards, seven touchdowns), sometimes starter Stephon Huderson (281 yards) and promising redshirt freshman Cameron Carroll.
Regardless of the competition, look for Jones to carve out a significant role as a triple-threat on returns, rushes and receptions.
"There are a lot of things he can do for us," coach Willie Fritz said. "Obviously he's great in the return game but he's also excellent in catching the ball. He's got natural hands and he runs super routes. If you didn't know any better, you'd think he was a wide receiver. He needs to touch the ball between returns, catches and running the ball 15 times a game.”
Jones’ versatility makes him even more valuable in new offensive coordinator Will Hall’s scheme. No Green Wave running back caught as many as 10 balls in Fritz’s first three years—Dontrell Hilliard’s nine receptions in 2017 were the high-water mark—but the backs have flooded Yulman Stadium with pass routes in the first three weeks of spring drills.
Jones, who caught six for 52 yards a year ago, envisions himself in a similar role to the one Alvin Karama plays for the Saints.
“That would probably be the best fit,” he said. “I kind of grew up doing a little bit of everything, so I never pinpointed to one position. In high school I played quarterback. In middle school I played running back. When I got here, they just turned me into an athlete.”
He credits his three years as the starting quarterback for Frisco Heritage High, where he rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons, for his rapid development at Tulane. He says he knows where the holes will be because of his experience reading defenses and still identifies with other quarterbacks, calling Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson his favorite NFL players.
Hall’s arrival will allow him to carve out his own identity.
“It’s very exciting going to a spread where we can do everything and confuse the defenses,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s all going to work out for us. As a team I feel like we're mentally becoming better. We've only been doing our schemes for a little time and we've already got it down to a T pretty much.”
Hall already has increased the energy level.
Every day (Will Hall) comes out and pumps me up,” Jones said. “He’s always pushing me to be better, and that’s what I need. He says he plans on getting me the ball and letting me do what I’m capable of doing.”
Lagniappe
The Wave reached the midpoint of drills with its eighth practice on Friday morning and will work out again on Saturday morning, finishing the third of five weeks. The spring game is April 13. … Justin McMillan was sharp on Friday. completed a long touchdown pass to junior receiver Jaetavian Toles and hitting a leaping Darnell Mooney through a tight window on a deep sideline route. … Redshirt freshman Keith Jones has moved to tight end from linebacker, joining Tyrick James and Will Wallace at the position.