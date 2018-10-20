Saturday afternoon's Tulane-SMU game was halted unexpectedly with 1:57 left in the first quarter because of a lightning strike.
By that point, a light rain that had fallen before the game had ended, but NCAA rules require a minimum 30-minute delay when lightning is within a seven-mile radius of the game.
The stands at Yulman Stadium were cleared, and players for both teams headed to the locker room for what turned out to be a 64-minute delay.
It was the first lightning stoppage since Tulane’s return to an on-campus, outdoor facility in 2014. Lightning in the area before the Wave’s last home game against Memphis on Sept. 28 resulted in the national anthem not being performed, but the kickoff was not delayed.
Tulane played a home game against Connecticut in 2015 during a constant downpour, but with no lightning, the teams slogged to a 7-3 result. UConn won on an interception return for a touchdown.
New starters
Sophomore Chase Kuerschen started at strong safety and freshman Carlos Hatcher made his first career start at outside linebacker in a pair of changes for the Tulane defense.
Kuerschen started eight games as a true freshman, finishing fourth on the team with 60 tackles, but briefly moved to linebacker this spring while P.J. Hall took over at strong safety. Kuerschen moved back to safety at the beginning of preseason drills but played sparingly until the Wave’s last game at Cincinnati, when he made a season-best five tackles.
Hatcher also had five tackles against Cincinnati, including 1½ for loss. He has 1½ sacks in the last two games, when Tulane’s pass rush has come alive after being dormant earlier in the year.
Kuerschen finished with two tackles and broke up a pass. Hatcher had one tackle.
Safety time
Tulane registered a safety for the second consecutive home game and the second consecutive quarter at Yulman Stadium.
This time, a shotgun snap sailed over the head of SMU quarterback Ben Hicks and rolled out of the back of the end zone when defensive end Cameron Sample tried to fall on it in the first quarter.
Against Memphis on Sept. 28, freshman Juan Monjarres forced a fumble on a fourth-quarter sack in the end zone that the Tigers recovered.
Those are the first two safeties for Tulane under coach Willie Fritz. Its previous safety came Oct. 11, 2014, against UConn.
Lagniappe
Tulane linebacker Marvin Moody began the game wearing No. 47 inside of his normal No. 28, but when he returned to the field after the lightning delay, he was back at No. 28. … Cornerback Donnie Lewis busted one SMU series almost single-handedly in the second quarter, nailing running back Braeden West for a 2-yard loss on first down and snuffing out a screen to James Proche on second down for another 2-yard loss. … On consecutive plays during Tulane’s last touchdown drive, Stephon Huderson had a career-long 30-yard run and Jacob Robertson had a career-long 24-yard reception. … Freshman Davon Wright registered his first career sack.