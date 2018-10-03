On Tulane’s first snap against Memphis last Friday night, quarterback Jonathan Banks ran a keeper over the right side for 13 yards.

On the next one, he threw a dart to receiver Darnell Mooney for another 18 yards.

Banks needed only two plays to set the tone for a bounce-back performance that involved a series of rapid decisions rather than the hesitation that had hurt him in early-season losses. Tulane (2-3, 1-0) won 40-24 as a two-touchdown underdog in its American Athletic Conference opener, and football was fun again.

“It was about being in a rhythm, having chemistry, getting back in my groove, just being able to make the right reads and making some plays,” Banks said. “I was just being comfortable, not thinking too much and playing my game. I realized I have to get the ball out quicker and make quicker reads. I was able to do that and had a pretty good idea where I was going with the ball pre-snap, so I was good.”

That is the Banks Tulane will need the rest of the year as it tries to recover from a 1-3 non-conference starter and make a run in the AAC West. Expected to pick up where he left off in a strong finish to 2017, he began his senior year with a disjointed performance against Wake Forest and a dismal day at UAB in winnable games the Green Wave lost.

Before kickoff on Friday night, Banks had completed 49.5 percent of his passes, been sacked 14 times and committed four turnovers while Tulane ranked 10th in the AAC in yards and 11th in scoring.

Ten minutes into the first quarter, he already had led back-to-back 75-yard touchdown drives. Leg cramps forced him to the sideline in favor of Justin McMillan with two seconds left in the third quarter, but by then, the Wave was well on its way to 496 yards and five touchdowns.

“JB was just being JB, making good decisions, being confident in himself and not holding the ball,” said close friend Darius Bradwell, who rushed for 143 yards and two scores. “Second-guessing himself makes him hold the ball a little bit. Once he makes those quick, decisive decisions, he's a playmaker.”

Banks’ passing numbers against Memphis (12 of 21 for 127 yards) would have been even better if he had gotten more help from his receivers. At one point in the third quarter he was 9 of 14, and all five incompletions had been dropped, including three by the normally sure-handed Darnell Mooney.

Banks also ran for some critical gains. He scrambled 15 yards on third-and-10 from the Tulane 36 on a drive that ended in a field goal just before halftime. After getting sacked on the next play, he scrambled for 9 yards, setting up a manageable third down he converted with a pass to receiver Jacob Robertson on a comeback route.

In the third quarter, he stuck the ball forward to get a first down after being stopped a yard short near the sideline.

Combining size 6-foot-2, 230 pounds) with elusiveness, he is load to handle when he takes off.

“It just brings another dynamic to our offense,” Bradwell said. “You have to cover all 11 guys on the field instead of just 10. When he decides to tuck it, he's a very effective runner, so it brings us a lot of juice to the team.”

An in-form Banks gives Tulane a sweet-looking offense. He is surrounded by Bradwell, who has averaged 7.0 yards per carry in the last four games, Corey Dauphine, who averages 10.2 with six rushes of at least 35 yards, Mooney, who leads the AAC with 479 receiving yards, and Terren Encalade, who is 47 yards away from becoming the 11th receiver in school history with at least 1,900 yards.

That list does not even include running back Stephon Huderson, who gained 50 yards on his first five carries and added 21 yards on a swing pass.

“We’ve got a lot of great playmakers that I’ve been mentioning since the offseason,” Banks said. “We’re just ready to keep this thing rolling.”

If he plays the same way at Cincinnati (5-0, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday as he did against Memphis, everyone will be happy.

“He was just being decisive,” coach Willie Fritz said. “When he makes quick decisions, he makes good decisions.”

Lagniappe

Senior offensive tackle Noah Fisher was on crutches with a right leg injury at Wednesday’s practice and has been ruled out for Saturday. Tyler Johnson replaced him as the starting left tackle against Memphis and played every down. … Tulane had four rotating hashtags on the scoreboard at Yulman Stadium during the morning workout: #ToughGuys, #Unselfish, #BeatCincy and #Compete.

Nothing fluky about Tulane's thorough beating of Memphis The Green Wave never doubted itself despite a 1-3 start, answering plenty of questions with a dominant performance in its American Athletic Conference opener.