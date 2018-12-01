Having another strong defensive performance, Tulane rolled to a 25-point lead then held off Southern Mississippi in the fourth quarter to take a 71-54 victory Saturday at Fogelman Arena.
The Green Wave (6-1) went to 4-0 at home in winning the second game of a three consecutive at Fogelman. It will close out the homestand Tuesday night against Nicholls State.
“I think that first half was as good a half as we've played all year,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “One of the things we've been working on is rebounding. This is three of the past four games we've won the rebound battle.
“We got a lot of great energy from the bench, five and five. It's a tough way to play if you can't keep that intensity up, and I thought we did a good job of keeping it up the whole time.”
After Tulane led by 22 points at halftime, however, Southern Miss (5-3) came back with intensity of its own, coming to 15 points in the third quarter as Tulane played three backups with starters Sierra Cheatham and Krystal Freeman. USM outscored the Wave 18-14 in the third.
The Golden Eagles cut the margin to nine at 62-54 with 1:57 left in the fourth by getting a stealing then a drive by guard Shonta Hailes, who scored a game-high 16 points.
However, freshman guard Erin Gutierrez sank two free throws 18 seconds later, then Cheatham hit a big 3-pointer off a drive and dish by point guard Kaila Anthony, pushing Tulane's lead to 68-54 with 56.1 seconds left.
“In the second half, they were very aggressive,” Stockton said. “Defensively, we probably eased off a little bit. I thought our discipline wasn't as good, especially in transition. We took some quick shots, and that led to transition.”
USM shot 10-of-15 in the second half, but it still finished at 18-of-45. More important, Tulane outrebounded the Eagles 30-23. The Wave shot 51.1 percent and had 20 assists on 24 baskets, once again moving the ball well.
Cheatham led the Wave with 13 points and Freeman had 12 points and tied center Harlyn Wyatt with a team-high five rebounds. Ten Tulane players scored.
“We practice well, and it starts with defense, and in the games, we always do well,” Freeman said. “I believe our whole team can score very well, and it gets contagious. If I'm scoring, someone will come over on me, and then I pass to Sierra, and she starts hitting.”
The Waves was outscored 18-14 in the third quarter. However, that was after holding the Eagles to nine in each of the first two quarters on the way to a 40-18 halftime lead.
With both teams pressing, Tulane's depth stood out, as Stocktons substituted in waves — no pun intended — in subduing Southern Miss. The Eagles were held to 8-of-30 shooting, including 1-of-8 on 3-point attempts, as Tulane's pressure and recovery yet again had another opponent rushing shots or taking bad ones.
An 13-0 run gave the Wave a 29-9 lead at 6:06 of the second quarter, and by the 4:21 mark, the Wave had built a 36-11 bulge, the largest of the game.
Feeding off the misses with speedy point guard Anderson pushing the fast break, the Green Wave shot 62.5 (15-of-24) in the half and enjoyed an 18-6 advantage in points in the lane.