Kody Hoese’s sensational junior year for the Tulane baseball team paid off in a big way.

Hoese, a junior third baseman who was the 25th pick in the first round of the Major League draft, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the full slot value of $2,740,300 on Tuesday according to Ken Gurnick, the Dodgers’ beat writer for MLB.com.

Every draft spot through the 10th round is assigned a monetary value for each team, and the Dodgers’ was $2,740,300.

Hoese, Tulane’s first opening-round pick since pitcher Shooter Hunt in 2008, led the American Athletic Conference with a .391 batting average, 23 home runs, 72 runs and a slugging percentage of .799. He set the league record in the latter three categories plus total bases, with his 183 still pacing the nation entering the College World Series.

He was named AAC Player of the Year, first-team All-America by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball magazine and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 7 (Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas) Co-Player of the Year along with Jason Jung of Texas Tech.

While Hoese’s departure was a given, Tulane received a surprise Tuesday when undrafted junior shortstop Sal Gozzo signed a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gozzo, a solid fielder, hit .219 this year, matching his career average. He batted .225 as a sophomore and .211 as a freshman, starting 161 career games.

