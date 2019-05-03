Three days after calling a pitchers-only meeting, Tulane senior ace Kaleb Roper showed everyone exactly how it is supposed to be done.
Rocked in his previous two starts, he blocked out all of the negativity surrounding the Green Wave’s nearly team-wide mound collapse and mowed down Central Florida’s lineup inning after inning. With the big bats arriving as usual, Tulane cruised to a 6-2 win in the opener of a American Athletic Conference series on Friday night at Turchin Stadium.
Roper surrendered a wind-aided opposite-field home run on his first pitch. So ended the negative portion of his night.
He struck out seven of the next nine, retired 18 of the next 19 and allowed only one more hit until the eighth inning.
Tulane (28-17, 10-5), which had lost six of its previous eight while its team ERA ballooned to 5.82, needed a night like this in the worst way. The Wave moved two games clear of third place in the league, trailing only East Carolina.
“I’m not going to get into too much detail about (the meeting), but I was just trying to turn the page and trying to make a start forward,” Roper said. "We’re going to build off of this night. As one of the older guys on this team, I try to do my best to lead by example. I pretty much had everything going.”
When the Knights (27-19, 7-12) finally got back-to-back singles off him in the eighth, he reared back and recorded his 11th strikeout on his career-high 123rd offering after Ray Alejo fouled off multiple two-strike pitches with two outs.
Roper (6-4) pumped his fist toward the Tulane dugout and pointed a finger toward the sky as he walked off the mound.
“I wanted that one really bad,” he said. “The way things have been going, tensions are high. The blood was flowing a little bit.”
Tulane took the lead for good on catcher Frankie Niemann’s mammoth two-out, two-run homer off Grant Schuermann (5-5) that cleared the netting behind the wall in straightaway center field in the bottom of the first inning.
“It was a changeup on a 3-1 count, and he just hung it a little bit,” Niemann said. “Luckily the wind was blowing out a little bit today, so it gave me a little bit of confidence that I might have got that one.”
The Wave kept attacking.
Kobi Owen led off the second with a home run that flew just to the left of the foul pole in right field. Kody Hoese tacked on another run with an RBI double later in the inning.
Roper (6-4) did not need extra support, but he received it on Luke Glancy’s RBI triple in the Grant Mathews’ run-scoring single in the sixth as Tulane went ahead 6-1.
The Wave added seven extra-base hits — three doubles, two triples and two home runs — to its prodigious total. Tulane entered the night tied for second nationally with 71 home runs, and it leads the AAC by a wide margin in doubles and triples, too.
Channeling Roper, closer Brendan Cellucci surrendered a home run on his first pitch, too, before retiring the next three batters to finish off the victory.
But this night was all about Roper. Niemann preferred talking about his pitcher’s dominant performance than his own home run.
“He was phenomenal,” Niemann said. “He was locating his fastball, and locating his breaking balls and he did a really good job of mixing his pitches.”
Tulane likely will send Keagan Gillies to the mound to start Saturday, although coach Travis Jewett said he would have to discuss it with pitching coach Daniel Latham before settling on it.