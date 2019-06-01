Citing anonymous sources, Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com tweeted Saturday that Tulane baseball coach Travis Jewett would not leave for Washington State after being considered the front-runner for that open job.

While Jewett never addressed his candidacy, he texted “We are moving in the right direction IMO (in my opinion)” about the Green Wave earlier this week when asked to confirm his interest in Washington State, where he was an assistant from 2005-09.

Tulane failed to reach a regional for the third consecutive year under Jewett, who has a record of 84-90 in New Orleans. He inherited a team that had gone to regionals in back-to-back seasons under coach David Pierce.

Pierce ended the program’s six-year postseason drought after nine consecutive regional appearances from 1998-2006 in Rick Jones' heyday, which included two College World Series trips (2001, 2005) and a super regional (2004).

Tulane finished 32-26 this season, ranking 13th nationally in runs per game (7.7) but compiling the worst ERA (5.74) in the AAC, a recurring problem in Jewett’s tenure. The Wave had a 5.72 ERA in 2017 and 5.42 in 2018, with all three ranking among the six worst in school history.

Improvement next season clearly hinges on better mound work. Pitching coach Daniel Latham did not make a noticeable impact in his first season with Jewett, but his track record is proven. When he occupied the same role at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-18, his teams had an ERA below 4.00 in five of seven years and never one higher than 4.29.

Without him, the Lions’ ERA rose to 4.70 this season.

The Wave has the potential for another potent lineup next year after scoring its most runs since 2005, although it almost certainly will lose AAC Player of the Year Kody Hoese, a projected first-rounder on Monday in the Major League draft.

Second-team All-AAC pick Hudson Haskin (.372 average, 10 home runs, 54 runs, 52 RBIs) will be back after making a strong run at AAC Freshman of the Year.