It’s no longer just a possibility or a motivating force. Tulane is bowl-bound for the first time since 2013 thanks to a heart-stopping 29-28 win against Navy on Saturday, although the Green Wave will not learn where it will play until next weekend.

The American Athletic Conference has no defined pecking order among its seven bowl games, but sources have indicated the Wave’s most likely destinations are the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Bowl on Dec. 18 in Boca Raton, Florida (opponent from Conference USA), the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas (at-large opponent), or the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas (Army or Big 12 opponent).

The league’s other tie-ins are the Cure Bowl on Dec. 15 (Sun Belt Conference), the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20 in Tampa, Florida (Conference USA), the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 (SEC) and the Military Bowl on Dec. 31 in Annapolis, Maryland (ACC).

“I’m just really happy for our university and all our loyal fans,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It’s about time we got an opportunity to win and celebrate like that.”

The outcome of the Central Florida-Memphis AAC championship game next Saturday will go a long way in determining where each bowl team ends up. If the undefeated Knights win, they will clinch the spot in a major bowl that goes to the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference, leaving one of the league’s seven bowls without a team and causing a reconfiguration of the rest.