Backed into a corner by a 1-3 nonconference start, Tulane blasted its way out of trouble by trusting what coach Willie Fritz was preaching.

The Green Wave (2-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) played its most complete game since joining the AAC in its convincing 40-24 victory against Memphis (3-2, 0-2) on Friday night at Yulman Stadium, overcoming a pair of pratfalls that might have sunk previous teams.

No one blinked when Memphis fielded a surprise onside kick easily and scored on the next play, answering an early Tulane touchdown. The Wave responded immediately with a 53-yard scoring run on fourth-and-1 by Darius Bradwell.

No one blanched after the Wave went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Memphis 45 in the third quarter and quarterback Jonathan Banks missed well-covered receiver Terren Encalade on a deep streak.

“We knew going into the game we were going to be aggressive and we were going to take chances and we might take chances that would put the defense in what some would say is a bad situation,” safety Roderic Teamer said. “We don't look at it as a bad situation. We trust our coach. We want to go out there and play for him.”

Linebacker Zach Harris stuffed the nation’s leading rusher, Darrell Henderson, for a 3-yard loss on the first play after the failed fourth-down gamble. Defensive end Cameron Sample followed with a sack, leading to a three-and-out.

“I felt like it set the tone, not just for the defense but for the offense for the rest of the second half to keep our foot on their necks and not let up,” Sample said. “They are known for their big plays, but as a team we finished well tonight.”

It would be an understatement to say Tulane has been fragile for most of this century, one that has featured 14 losing records in 18 years, only two bowl appearances and only one conference record above. 500. The Wave turned into lightweights at the slightest sense of trouble, falling apart after questionable calls, late-game collapses and any disappointing defeat.

Not this time, and not with this coach. Fritz, who had finished below .500 only twice in his 23-year career before matching that total in his first two seasons with Tulane, had his team ready for Memphis after the toughest two-week stretch of his three-year tenure.

Fans fumed when Tulane lost on the road to a Conference USA opponent for the second year in a row, falling to UAB 31-24 in an error-filled performance. A futile game against fourth-ranked Ohio State exacerbated the concern as the overmatched Wave fell behind 42-6 by halftime.

September was not even over, and all of Tulane’s preseason bowl expectations were turning into expectorations.

Just as suddenly, hope has returned, largely because the players and coaches never doubted themselves.

“We limited all the mistakes that we had the previous weeks,” said running back Darius Bradwell, who rushed for a career-high 143 yards on 19 carries after insisting earlier in the week Tulane was close to a breakthrough. “Once all 11 guys play with the same energy and the same heart, we are a good team.”

It was a single game, but this did not feel like a one-off performance. Tulane dominated Memphis on both sides of the line of scrimmage even though the defending AAC West champion and preseason favorite really needed to win after losing its conference opener to Navy by one point.

Tulane’s 318 rushing yards were its most in regulation against any AAC opponent not named Tulsa, with eight gains on the ground of 10 yards or more. The Wave converted on 10 of 17 third downs, scored four touchdowns of 25 or longer and went three-and-out only once.

Memphis’ 277 total yards were its fewest since a Birmingham Bowl loss to Auburn at the end of the 2015. The Tigers averaged 593 yards in their first four games, ranking fourth nationally, but went nowhere on the ground against Tulane and frequently backwards when they tried to throw, allowing seven sacks.

Even more remarkably, 80 of their yards came on their first and third snaps. They managed only 197 the rest of the way.

The decisiveness of the victory led to some unaccustomed words from the opposing locker room.

“Every aspect, we were beat,” Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. “We were out-coached, out-performed and out-prepared.”

Those ingredients can take Tulane a long way in its remaining seven conference games.