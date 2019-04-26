GREENVILLE, N.C. — The expected battle between the top two teams in the American Athletic Conference standings turned into a rout Friday evening.
No. 12 East Carolina used a six-run third inning to pull away from Tulane as it handed the Wave its worst loss of the season, a 14-0 beatdown at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Tulane (26-15, 8-4) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but had chances to hang with the Pirates in the early going. The Green Wave had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning, but ECU pitcher Jake Agnos struck out the next three batters.
In the bottom of the third, East Carolina (32-10, 12-1) stretched its lead to 8-0 with six runs on six hits and two Green Wave errors.
Agnos went five innings allowing two hits with five walks, but he struck out nine. The Pirates used three pitchers over the final four innings to complete the shutout.
Tulane stranded 11 runners in the game and was 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Wave had runners thrown out on the bases both times they got a hit with a runner in scoring position.
In the sixth, Grant Mathews was thrown out at home trying to score from second on Trevor Jensen’s single. In the seventh, Luke Glance was caught in a rundown between second and third after Jonathan Artigues’ single.
Aritgues had two hits, one of seven Wave batters to get a hit.
Kaleb Roper was the Tulane starter and was tagged for eight hits and 10 runs in four innings.