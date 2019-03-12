After Krishna Raj walked three batters in a two-run first inning against McNeese State, the slumping Tulane baseball team needed something to lighten the dark atmosphere at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave got it in the form of comedic fielding by the Cowboys.
Taking advantage of three errors, Tulane scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first and won 9-3 on Tuesday night for its second victory in six games.
McNeese State shortstop Reid Bourque booted a routine ground ball from leadoff hitter Trevor Jensen. Then, with two outs, first baseman Jake Dickerson dropped an easy throw from Bourque that would have ended the inning and compounded his mistake by airmailing a throw to third base in an attempt to catch Jensen napping.
The double-error allowed Jensen to cross the plate, and Frankie Niemann followed with a two-RBI single that gave the Wave a 3-2 lead.
The atmosphere lightened dramatically from there.
Flushing a lost weekend that included 21 walks, 10 hit batsmen and four wild pitches in a UC Santa Barbara sweep, Tulane (11-6) settled down the rest of the way.
Raj and relievers Trent Johnson (2-0) and C.J. Whelan combined to hit nobody and walk only one in the next six innings, which was all the Wave needed to take command.
Kobi Owen tripled just over the right fielder’s glove in the third, making the score 4-2, and Niemann drove him in with a double into the gap in left-center.
Luke Glancy added a two-run blast down the right-field line and into the parking lot in the sixth after Niemann’s had his third of four straight hits.
The offense has been there all year. The home run was Tulane’s 26th, more than half its total in 58 games last season. The Wave, which had scored 8.6 runs per contest, added three doubles and a triple in a typical performance.
The control hasn’t.
Eliminating the freebies, Raj retired eight of nine at one point before leaving with runners at the corners and one out in the fourth.
Johnson immediately induced a soft liner that second baseman Jonathon Artigues turned into a double play, running forward for a nice shoestring catch and tossing to first to double off a base runner.
McNeese State (10-7) might have been blanked without a pair of Tulane miscues. Glancy misplayed a wind-blown fly ball near the left-field wall into a two-RBI double in the first. Reliever C.J. Whelan missed first base after breaking late for a grounder to Jensen with two outs in the seventh, allowing the Cowboys to score their final run.