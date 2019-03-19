It is too early to obsess about the RPI 20 games into the season, but the Tulane baseball team is sitting at a surprisingly low No. 95 according to WarrenNolan.com entering Wednesday night’s matchup against UL-Lafayette at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave (13-7), seeking its first regional appearance in coach Travis Jewett’s three-year tenure, finished higher (86) last season when it went 25-33, reflecting the disparity in quality of opponents. The non-conference strength of schedule has dipped to 88th from 15th in 2018, with only one remaining team (South Alabama on May 14) among the top 100 at the moment.
“We just have to show up and play good whatever the jersey says in front of us,” Jewett said. “At the end of the day, the wins will take care of themselves.”
The Cajuns, 9-11 entering Tuesday night’s home game with Northwestern State, are one of several Louisiana teams off to slow starts, and with LSU no longer on the schedule, the Wave cannot get the boost that beating the Tigers provided in recent years. The upcoming weekend series against Houston Baptist (5-14, RPI 237) could hurt, too, before Tulane’s conference opener at Cincinnati on March 29.
The two best teams Tulane faced, 18th-ranked Ole Miss (D1Baseball.com) and UC Santa Barbara, combined to win five of six at Turchin Stadium.
Although the AAC’s RPI is sixth best among conferences — a two-spot drop from its finish in 2018 — Jewett likes the opportunities for big wins the league will provide.
“Our conference is good enough that we don’t have to play the '27 Yankees every game,” he said. “We’ve tried that a little bit (in the past). We can’t worry about the ones we think we left on the table. We are 13-7 and we’ve just got to try to go.”
Raj ready
Freshman Krishna Raj (1-0, 3.12 ERA) will start for the Wave, this time working on a full week’s rest. He did not have his best stuff last Tuesday in a 70-pitch outing against McNeese State, which came four days after he threw 80 pitches in relief against UC Santa Barbara.
Raj allowed eight hits and seven walks over 7⅓ innings in those two stints after yielding just one hit in 8⅔ innings through his first three appearances of the year.
“He’ll have maybe better velocity because he’s had a little bit longer spell in between,” Jewett said. “We pushed him close with some pretty good pitch numbers, so hopefully he’ll be able to carry it into the middle part of the game.”
The Cajuns have struggled early, but they are coming off consecutive winning seasons under veteran coach Tony Robichaux.
“We expect to have a very well coached, highly trained team with a lot of good talent show up here (Wednesday),” Jewett said. “We’ll have to play well to win.”
No changes
Looking ahead, Jewett said he likely would stick with the same weekend starting rotation he used in the first five weeks after putting his pitchers on notice before Tulane won two of three from UC Riverside.
Junior Keagan Gillies, a Brother Martin graduate with an ERA of 9.78, will get another opportunity. He allowed five hits and four run in 4⅔ innings in a 10-1 loss Saturday, but the Wave trailed only 2-0 when he left.
“It wasn’t like he was just giving it up before he got going,” Jewett said. “He was right there. He actually pitched better than the 10-1 score. Most of it wasn’t on him.”
Last year, Gillies went 6-6 with a team-best 3.36 ERA in 80⅓ innings.
Friday starter Kaleb Roper and Sunday starter Chase Solesky round out the weekend rotation.
Lagniappe
Tulane ranks 15th in the NCAA with a .312 batting average, is 10th in runs scored (167) and is tied for fourth with 31 home runs. … The Cajuns entered the midweek with a .249 average, having scored 97 runs. … UL-Lafayette leads the series 46-45 and has won three in a row, 1-0, 5-2 in 11 innings and 7-6.