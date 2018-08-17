Although Saturday morning’s scrimmage could alter his thoughts, Tulane football coach Willie Fritz implied Friday redshirt freshman quarterback Dane Ledford was slightly ahead of true freshman Christian Daniels in the battle to be Jonathan Banks’ backup.
Ledford has taken most of the reps with the second-team offense in 11-on-11 drills all week, while Daniels has worked with the third team.
“It’s still open, but it’s starting to get a little more defined,” Fritz said. “We’re not going to make a decision for another couple of days.”
Neither Ledford nor Daniels excelled in an 11-on-11 drill during Tulane’s Friday practice at the Saints indoor facility. Ledford threw too low for freshman tight end Tyrick James, put the ball slightly behind wide receiver Brian Newman on a pass Newman let glance off his hands and just missed wideout Jacob Robertson on a deep route, overthrowing him by a yard.
Daniels was whistled for a sack when he tried to step forward in traffic with nowhere to go and was victimized by a rare drop from senior Devin Glenn.
In his second series, Ledford connected with sophomore receiver Jaetavian Toles on an out route, beating cornerback Donnie Lewis.
Fritz said he had seen significant improvement from both backup quarterbacks since spring drills.
“They've got better command of the offense now,” he said. “They are louder and more demonstrative with their body language and getting guys to follow them. It's just better the way they call the plays and get guys set up. If the quarterback isn't loud and doesn't sound like it's the greatest play ever, it's probably destined to fail.”
Regardless of the pecking order, the gap between Banks and the other two quarterbacks remains huge. He threw a perfect back shoulder pass to Terren Encalade near the goal line on the last play of the day, fitting it into a very tight window.
He’s got the Juice
Sophomore wideout Jaetavian Toles practiced with the first team at wide receiver on Friday, joining sure starters Encalade and Darnell Mooney.
With Notre Dame Freddy Canteen sidelined for the year due to a shoulder injury, Toles, who played in eight games with one catch as a freshman, is making a run at the open third spot.
“We call him “Juice,” Banks said. “He is able to get out of those cuts a different type of way and make plays. but he just made a lot of mental (mistakes) that put him down the depth chart. He’s doing a good job locking in and focusing now.”
In Thursday’s practice, Toles ran a crossing route and hauled in a beautiful throw from Banks in traffic, just out of the reach of a linebacker and a safety.
“I feel like I’ve progressed in multiple ways,” Toles said. “I’m improved on my catching, running routes and on my releases. Last year I was just glad to be on the field. This year I have to do more than just be on the field. I have to show up.”
Toles’ competition is Jabril Clewis, the third starter a year ago, Robertson and Brian Newman, who was awarded a scholarship just before camp started.
Toles has made plays almost every day.
“He’s very explosive,” Fritz said. “Last year we had to throw him in the fire, but now he’s able to learn the little secrets of the trade in his second year. He has the opportunity to be a really good player for us.”
Strong freshman class
New running backs Cameron Carroll and Amari Jones were sharp again on Friday, prompting Fritz to praise the entire freshman class, which was rated higher by recruiting services than any Tulane group since Hurricane Katrina.
Linebacker La’Dedric Jackson has gotten extensive reps with the second-team defense and a few with the first. Defensive linemen Jeffery Johnson, Davon Wright and Carlos Hatcher and Alfred Thomas all are pushing for significant playing time, as is James at tight end.
“We’re very excited about our whole freshman class,” Fritz said. “We think we hit on those guys.”
Lagniappe
The Wave will take the rest of the weekend off after Saturday morning’s closed scrimmage. …Still hobbling slightly, offensive tackle Noah Fisher practiced Friday after missing nearly two weeks with a leg injury. He sat out the end of the workout. … With a depth shortage at receiver due to injuries, Glenn and freshman Ygenio Booker moved there from running back this week.