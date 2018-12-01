With Central Florida rallying to beat Memphis 56-41 in the American Athletic Conference championship game, Tulane likely is headed to an All-Louisiana bowl matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette in Orlando, Florida, but a university source said Saturday evening it was not yet a done deal.
On Friday, all indications were the Cure Bowl would pair the Green Wave with the Ragin’ Cajuns if UCF won. The Cajun accepted a bid after losing to Appalachian State earlier Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference title game.
Although that matchup still is likely to happen, the source said the situation had become murkier in the past 24 hours. Other possible landing spots for the Wave are the Boca Raton Bowl and the Frisco Bowl.
The Cure Bowl will take place Saturday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Central time on the opening day for FBS postseason games.
Tulane (6-6) and UL-Lafayette (7-6) played in the 2013 New Orleans Bowl, with the Cajuns winning 24-21 in the only all-Louisiana pairing in bowl history.
The Wave is playing in a bowl game for the first time since then. It is the Cajuns’ first bowl game other than the New Orleans Bowl, which they appeared in five times from 2011 to 2016.
Tulane leads the series 22-6, winning the most recent meeting 41-39 in quadruple overtime in 2016 at Yulman Stadium.
The picture would have been even murkier if Memphis had held on to its 38-21 halftime lead against UCF. By losing, the Knights would have dropped into one of the seven bowls that have an AAC tie-in.
By winning, UCF assured itself a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game as the highest ranked champion from a Group of Five conference.
The official bowl pairings will be announced Sunday, but Tulane could find out its destination some time tonight.