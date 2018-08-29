FOUR DOWNS: TULANE V. WAKE FOREST
First-night jitters
Wake Forest has everything you want on offense except for one vital thing — a starting quarterback with any college experience. Coach Dave Clawson praised true freshman Sam Hartman for his calmness in his ACC conference call, but it is anyone’s guess how he will react once the game starts. To get a statement victory, Tulane needs to rattle him early, taking the Demon Deacons out of their comfort zone. If Hartman plays well, it is advantage, Wake Forest with a veteran offensive line facing a very young defensive front. But if the Wave hits him early, he might crack.
Second-half strength
The downside of playing fast on offense, as Wake Forest does, is the burden it places on the other side of the ball. The Deacons’ defense played a nation’s high 1,069 snaps last year, and that is a recipe for trouble. Georgia Tech outscored Wake Forest 25-3 in the second half and Duke outscored it 21-6 after the break, a trend down the stretch in 2017. If Tulane follows that blueprint by sustaining drives with third-down conversions, the Deacons should be gassed by the second half in the heat and humidity of an August New Orleans night.
The Three Amigos
Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks has developed tremendous chemistry with wideouts Terren Encalade and Darnell Mooney, who both had a pair of 100-yard games in November after no receiver accomplished that feat before then. They can feast on one-on-one match-ups as Wake Forest stacks the box to stop the run, and Banks can deliver the ball to them. Encalade enters the game a little banged up, but he improved significantly in practice this week and is too competitive to sit this one out. Mooney was Tulane’s most consistent player in preseason practice. Banks will look for them early and often.
Bringing Mack back
Willie Fritz embraces Tulane’s history, and he had former coach Mack Brown spoke to the team on Wednesday night before the College Football Hall of Fame inductee is honored in a ceremony during the game. Brown guided Tulane to the Independence Bowl in 1987 at the end of his three-year tenure and led Texas to a national championship in 2005. With the Wave seeking its first win against a Power Five conference school since 2010, maybe it can channel Brown’s success. Of Tulane’s six victories in 1987, five came against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Iowa State.